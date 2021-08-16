Sporting Life
Ciaran Gethings celebrates on Hometown Boy
Ciaran Gethings celebrates on Hometown Boy

Ciaran Gethings: Five to Follow including Fair Frontieres and Maskada

By Sporting Life
10:31 · THU October 28, 2021

Find out which horse gave Ciaran Gethings "a savage feel" last year as the jockey nominates his five to follow for the season.

MASKADA (Stuart Edmunds)

She's a mare I rode at Uttoxeter recently first time out over fences and she was third behind Faivoir and Annual Invictus, form which has worked out well since. She'll be going for the Listed mares' chase at Bangor and I think she could take a lot of beating. She's rated 130 so she'll be a nice mare and there are plenty of nice races to look forward to with her.

MEGAN (Stuart Edmunds)

She fell going very well in the four-year-old hurdle at Chepstow last year and she didn't go up in the weights as it was the third last, so I think she might be well handicapped. She might run in the nice handicap hurdle at Ascot at the weekend. We thought we might try and make use of her mark.

ESPOIR DE ROMAY (Kim Bailey)

He fell in the Grade One in Aintree behind Chantry House. I was lucky enough to ride him first time out over fences in Huntingdon and he gave me a savage feel that day. He could be aimed for the Carlisle race before something like the King George all being well.

FAIR FRONTIERES (Kim Bailey)

He won a maiden hurdle by 40-odd lengths at Worcester the other day. He was very impressive. He's going to be a lovely horse and may go for a Listed race at Sandown at the start of December.

GREAT D'ANGE (Tom George)

He took three goes to win his Irish point-to-point but he's doing everything at home very well. He's a lovely horse and might run in a bumper soon when there's some give in the ground.

