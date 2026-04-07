2026 Randox Grand National final field confirmed

The Grand National has become a 72-hour declaration race from this year onwards, and the half-dozen reserves must now wait on a 13:00 BST deadline on Friday afternoon if they are to make the cut for the famous race.

There were no last-minute drop-outs at Wednesday's final declaration stage, with perhaps the most surprising inclusion being Jimmy Mangan's Spillane's Tower, who had already been declared for Thursday's Grade 1 Racing Welfare Bowl Chase over the Mildmay fences.

Willie Mullins, who has won the past two editions of the National and bids for an unprecedented third in a row this weekend, confirmed all nine of his runners including last year's winner Nick Rockett and the 2024 hero I Am Maximus, who was also runner-up last year and will once again be ridden by Paul Townend. I Am Maximus has also been declared to wear cheekpieces for the first time since December 2022, when second in a beginners chase at Leopardstown.

Tom Bellamy rides Nick Rockett, with Patrick Mullins on Grangeclare West and Danny Mullins riding Champ Kiely. Spanish Harlem will be partnered by Brian Hayes, Sean O'Keeffe continues his association with Lecky Watson, while James Bowen is on High Class Hero, Jonathan Burke is booked for Captain Cody and Quai De Bourbon will be ridden by Donagh Meyler, fresh off the back of his Irish Grand National triumph aboard Soldier In Milan for Mullins' nephew, Emmet, at Fairyhouse on Monday.

In other jockey news, Harry Cobden links up with JP McManus on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois.

Gordon Elliott is responsible for a handful of runners, plus the first reserve Pied Piper, and while stable jockey Jack Kennedy partners Gerri Colombe, he is particularly sweet on the Gigginstown House-owned, Robbie Dunne-ridden Stellar Story.

Elliott, who won the National with Silver Birch in 2007 and then Tiger Roll who went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, said of Stellar Story on Sky Sports Racing: "I think he's very, very well-handicapped if you go back on his old form. This will be his first run in a handicap and I think off 10-11 he could be dangerous.

"Look, I'd probably prefer to see a little bit more rain for him if I'm being honest, but he's in very good form. I'm sure they'll produce beautiful ground, they always do a good job at Aintree. He could run a big race."