72-hour declarations introduced for Randox Grand National

In another move, the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase, run this year an hour after the National at 5.00, will be brought forward on the card. Racing will now begin earlier, with the first race scheduled for 12.45pm.

Explaining the reasons for the changes, Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to make the Randox Grand National a 72-hour declaration race from 2026, providing greater clarity for not only participants and racing stakeholders but also fans.

“The Jockey Club successfully introduced 72-hour declarations for the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs last year and, while the Randox Grand National is now the only UK jumps race to implement this, it also brings us in line with other global races such as the Melbourne Cup and Kentucky Derby.

“We’re extremely grateful to the British Horseracing Authority for their support in helping us make this change.”

The number of reserves for the National, which were reintroduced in 2025, will increase from four to six and in the event of non-runners they can be brought into the field up to 1pm on Friday.