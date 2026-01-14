72-hour declarations introduced for Randox Grand National

The Randox Grand National at Aintree will become a 72-hour declaration race from this year onwards.
In another move, the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase, run this year an hour after the National at 5.00, will be brought forward on the card. Racing will now begin earlier, with the first race scheduled for 12.45pm.
Explaining the reasons for the changes, Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to make the Randox Grand National a 72-hour declaration race from 2026, providing greater clarity for not only participants and racing stakeholders but also fans.
“The Jockey Club successfully introduced 72-hour declarations for the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs last year and, while the Randox Grand National is now the only UK jumps race to implement this, it also brings us in line with other global races such as the Melbourne Cup and Kentucky Derby.
“We’re extremely grateful to the British Horseracing Authority for their support in helping us make this change.”
The number of reserves for the National, which were reintroduced in 2025, will increase from four to six and in the event of non-runners they can be brought into the field up to 1pm on Friday.
Of the changes to the race programme she added: “Our annual review following the 2023 Randox Grand National resulted in the start time for the race moving forward to 4pm in order to reduce the time between any irrigation taking place and the race being run, and also to shorten the build-up to the race for participants.
“While this move has been well-received for the Randox Grand National itself, feedback we have received pointed to it not being ideal having a race of the stature of the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase following immediately afterwards.
“We have therefore decided to make a small change to the running order, with the first race will now taking place at 12.45pm rather than 1.20pm, with both Grade One races on the day being staged prior to the Randox Grand National.
“As has been the case in previous years, moving forward the only race following the Randox Grand National will be the Grade Two Bumper, which starts at 5pm.”
Dickon White, who runs Aintree Racecourse as The Jockey Club’s North West Regional Director, added: “The Randox Grand National is not only a Great British institution but a truly global sporting event which is broadcast in around 170 countries with a huge audience worldwide.
“We hope that by introducing 72-hour declarations we’re able to get people excited about and engaged in the race from an even earlier stage, whether a racing fanatic, someone having their once-a-year flutter or doing a sweepstake.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.