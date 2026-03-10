Supreme Novices Hurdle Results – Cheltenham Festival Results Today - 2026

The 2026 Cheltenham Festival opened with a roar as the market leader justified the hype in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. It was a dominant performance from the favourite in a field that saw 11 runners go to post following 5 non-runners.
Winner: Old Park Star (15/8F)
A clinical performance from the favourite to kick off the opening day of the Festival.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Old Park Star
|15/8F
|2nd
|Sober Glory
|9/2
|3rd
|Mydaddypaddy
|6/1
Race Stats: 11 ran. Non-runners: 5. A fast-paced opener that sets the tone for a thrilling Champion Day.
