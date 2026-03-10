Supreme Novices Hurdle Results – Cheltenham Festival Results Today - 2026

The 2026 Cheltenham Festival opened with a roar as the market leader justified the hype in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. It was a dominant performance from the favourite in a field that saw 11 runners go to post following 5 non-runners.

Winner: Old Park Star (15/8F) A clinical performance from the favourite to kick off the opening day of the Festival.

Full Finishing Order

Position Horse Starting Price 1st Old Park Star 15/8F 2nd Sober Glory 9/2 3rd Mydaddypaddy 6/1

Race Stats: 11 ran. Non-runners: 5. A fast-paced opener that sets the tone for a thrilling Champion Day.

