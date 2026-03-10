Paddy Power Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 2

Paddy Power: The Wednesday Crossover for Cheltenham & The Champions League

Day Two of the Cheltenham Festival—traditionally Ladies Day—presents a unique spectacle for sports fans. With the Queen Mother Champion Chase serving as the feature race on the track and elite Champions League football following on the pitch, Paddy Power has designed a suite of offers that bridge these two massive sporting events.

For those looking to get involved, here is a breakdown of how Paddy Power is positioning its value for Wednesday.

1. The Majborough Champion Chase Special

The Willie Mullins-trained Majborough is currently the focus of the racing world, and Paddy Power is leaning into his status as a key contender.

The Offer: Back Majborough to win the Champion Chase at 50/1 .

Back Majborough to win the Champion Chase at . The "Crossover" Reward: Alongside the enhanced odds, Paddy Power is including a £10 free multi bet specifically to use on this week’s Champions League football fixtures.

Alongside the enhanced odds, Paddy Power is including a specifically to use on this week’s Champions League football fixtures. The Strategy: This targets those who believe Majborough holds the class to win the feature race while providing an immediate opportunity to stake a position on the evening's European football without using additional funds.

Champion Chase Win Boost 50/1 Majborough to win + £10 UCL Bet CLAIM 50/1 HERE New customers only. Max stake £1. Plus £10 UCL Free Multi. T&Cs apply. 18+.

2. The Champions League "Goal" Boost

Paddy Power has recognised the appeal of the high-stakes European ties, specifically targeting the heavyweight clash at the Bernabéu.

The Offer: 50/1 for Over 0.5 Goals in Man City vs Real Madrid.

for Over 0.5 Goals in Man City vs Real Madrid. The "Crossover" Reward: In addition to the enhanced price on the goal, you receive a £10 free multi bet to use on the Cheltenham Festival.

In addition to the enhanced price on the goal, you receive a to use on the Cheltenham Festival. The Strategy: By wagering on a single goal to be scored in a high-profile game between two offensive juggernauts, you can secure a £10 free bet to deploy on the following day’s racing action, such as the Stayers' Hurdle or the Ryanair Chase.

3. The Festival "Power Package" (Bet £10, Get £50)

For punters who prefer a traditional approach to bankroll management, Paddy Power’s flagship welcome offer is built for those who intend to be active throughout the four days.

By placing a qualifying £10 bet, you unlock £50 in free bets that can be used on Bet Builders, Accumulators, or Multiples across any sport. This provides the flexibility to spread your stakes across multiple races or build cross-sport accumulators as the Festival unfolds.

Ready for Day 2? Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets CLAIM YOUR BONUS

Paddy Power: Why it Works for Wednesday

Offer Feature Benefit for Punters Cross-Sport Integration Fund your football bets with racing successes (and vice-versa). Market Relevance Boosts focused on the day's "Banker" (Majborough) and the "Big Match". Flexibility Bonus packages accommodate variety across multiple days of the Festival.

