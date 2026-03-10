Betfair Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 2

Betfair Day Two Special 50/1 Goal to be Scored + £10 Multi Claim 50/1 Offer → New customers only. Max stake £1. £10 Cheltenham Multi awarded upon settlement. T&Cs apply. 18+.

From the Parc des Princes to the Paddock: Unlocking Betfair’s Day Two Value

While the "Cheltenham Roar" remains the soundtrack of the week, Wednesday at the Festival brings a unique tactical crossover. As the speedsters prepare for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Prestbury Park, the eyes of the sporting world will also be turning toward Paris for a heavyweight Champions League clash between PSG and Chelsea.

Betfair has recognised this dual-sport drama by launching a Day Two package that allows punters to use the footballing action to fuel their racing bankroll. Here is a dedicated breakdown of how Betfair is positioning its value for the second day of the Festival.

1. The "Goal Boost" Gateway: 50/1 for Over 0.5 Goals

The standout offer for Wednesday isn't actually on the turf—it’s on the pitch. Betfair is offering new customers a massive price boost on the PSG vs Chelsea Champions League fixture.

The Offer: 50/1 for Over 0.5 Goals to be scored in the match.

50/1 for Over 0.5 Goals to be scored in the match. The Reward: If a single goal is scored by either side, you receive the payout, which also includes a £10 Free Cheltenham Multi Bet .

If a single goal is scored by either side, you receive the payout, which also includes a . The Strategy: PSG and Chelsea are both offensive powerhouses; the likelihood of a 0-0 stalemate is statistically low. This offer is designed as a low-entry way to secure a free £10 treble or accumulator for the Thursday or Friday cards at Cheltenham.

2. The Multiples Specialist: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets

For those who prefer to keep their focus entirely on the racing, Betfair’s core sign-up offer for Day Two is tailored specifically for the "Multiples" market.

Once your qualifying £10 bet settles, you are awarded 3 x £10 free bets to use on Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders. Cheltenham is the spiritual home of the "Each-Way Double" and the "Lucky 15," and this offer provides three separate "free swings" at a big-priced return across the afternoon’s seven-race card.

Racing Multiples Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Multis CLAIM YOUR £30 BONUS

3. Applying the Value: The Majborough Link

The "Day Two Banker" for many is Willie Mullins’ Majborough in the Champion Chase. While he is at a short price in the standard markets, the Betfair offers provide a way to back him with significantly less of your own capital at risk.

You could use one of your £10 Free Multi tokens to build a "Ladies Day Treble," linking Majborough with two other fancies from the Wednesday handicaps, such as the Coral Cup or the Grand Annual. Combining a strong favourite with two bigger-priced horses in a treble is a classic Betfair strategy to hunt for a high-value return from a free bet stake.

Betfair Day Two Checklist

Offer Type Requirement Reward The Crossover £1 bet on PSG vs Chelsea 50/1 Goal Boost + £10 Multi The Racing Specialist £10 qualifying bet 3 x £10 Multi Free Bets

The Verdict

Betfair’s approach for Day Two is all about the Multi-Sport Multi. By using the Champions League action as a springboard, they are providing a path for punters to enter the second half of the Festival with their bankrolls topped up by free bets. Whether you are backing the tactical brilliance of Majborough or looking for a goal in Paris, Betfair has ensured that the value spans both the pitch and the gallops.

