Paddy Power's most popular Cheltenham Festival multiples for day 2

Day Two of the Cheltenham Festival is here, and Paddy Power is turning up the heat with a massive Bet £10 Get £60 offer for new customers.

If you’re looking to join the thousands of punters already getting involved, here is how you can turn a £10 qualifying bet into £60 in free bets using the most popular multis currently lighting up the Paddy Power app.

🔥 The Most Popular Multis (Day 2)

These are the combinations being backed most by the Paddy Power community right now. Whether you're looking for a triple threat or a four-fold "monster," these are the horses leading the charge:

Popularity Selections Top Pick No Drama This End, Romeo Coolio, Storm Heart High Volume Jingko Blue, Favori De Champdou, Be Aware, Romeo Coolio The Power Trio Romeo Coolio, Majborough, No Drama This End The "Stump" Special Stumptown, Majborough, Romeo Coolio The Big Four No Drama This End, Romeo Coolio, Stumptown, Majborough

Paddy Power Cheltenham Special Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets CLAIM YOUR BONUS New customers only. Promo code YHRCHW. Max stake £10. T&Cs apply. 18+.

💰 How the "Bet £10 Get £60" Works

This is a specific Cheltenham Festival welcome offer designed to give you maximum ammunition for the week.

Sign Up: Register a new account using the promo code YHRCHW .

Register a new account using the promo code . Deposit: Add £10 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay (note: e-wallets like PayPal typically don't qualify for this specific offer).

Add £10 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay (note: e-wallets like PayPal typically don't qualify for this specific offer). Qualify: Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race today at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater.

Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race today at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. Get Paid: Once your qualifying bet settles, Paddy Power will credit you with 6 x £10 free bets (£60 total) to use on further multiples, accumulators, or bet builders.

🏇 Day 2 Race Schedule & Key Contenders

If you're building your own multi, keep an eye on these key start times for today’s action:

13:20 – Turners Novices' Hurdle (Keep an eye on No Drama This End )

– Turners Novices' Hurdle (Keep an eye on ) 14:00 – Brown Advisory Novices' Chase ( Romeo Coolio is the heavy favourite here)

– Brown Advisory Novices' Chase ( is the heavy favourite here) 14:40 – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle ( Storm Heart and Jingko Blue are popular picks)

– Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle ( and are popular picks) 15:20 – Cross Country Chase ( Favori De Champdou and Stumptown lead the market)

– Cross Country Chase ( and lead the market) 16:00 – Queen Mother Champion Chase (The bankers' choice: Majborough )

– Queen Mother Champion Chase (The bankers' choice: ) 16:40 – Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Be Aware is seeing plenty of support)

Ready for Wednesday's Multis? Get £60 in Free Bets CLAIM £60 HERE

18+. New customers only. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Free bets valid for 30 days. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.