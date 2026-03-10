Champion Hurdle Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Lossiemouth has stormed to glory in the 2026 Champion Hurdle, justifying her position as the market favourite with a classy performance at Cheltenham.
Winner: Lossiemouth (7/5F)
A champion's performance to lead home a high-class field in the feature race of the day.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Lossiemouth
|7/5F
|2nd
|Brighterdaysahead
|7/2
|3rd
|New Lion
|3/1
