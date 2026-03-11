Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Kitzbuhel (11/1) showcased incredible stamina and jumping ability to land the 2026 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, providing another exciting result on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.
Winner: Kitzbuhel (11/1)
A relentless gallop from the front saw Kitzbuhel hold off the late challenge of the well-fancied Final Demand to claim Grade 1 glory.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Kitzbuhel
|11/1
|2nd
|Final Demand
|7/2
|3rd
|Salver
|25/1
