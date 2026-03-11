BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Jingko Blue (9/2F) justified strong market support to land the 2026 BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle, providing favourite-backers with a well-timed victory on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.
Winner: Jingko Blue (9/2F)
A class performance in one of the most competitive handicaps of the week saw Jingko Blue travel strongly before hitting the front to score for the punters.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Jingko Blue
|9/2F
|2nd
|Franciscan Rock
|50/1
|3rd
|Storm Heart
|5/1
|4th
|Ballyadam
|40/1
