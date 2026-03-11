Weatherbys Champion Bumper Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

The Mourne Rambler (15/2) stayed on strongest of all to claim the 2026 Weatherbys Champion Bumper, concluding an action-packed Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with a powerful performance.
Winner: The Mourne Rambler (15/2)
Known for his strong finishing kick, The Mourne Rambler didn't disappoint, picking up the leaders in the final furlong to land the Grade 1 prize for his connections.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|The Mourne Rambler
|15/2
|2nd
|Mets Ta Ceinture
|14/1
|3rd
|Bass Hunter
|8/1
