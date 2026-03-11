Cheltenham free bets, betting deals and offers round up - Day 3 - best betting sign up offers

Cheltenham Festival 2026: Day Three Guide & Key Offers

The championship action shifts to the staying division on Thursday, where the stamina of both horses and punters is put to the ultimate test. Day Three—traditionally St Patrick’s Thursday—features a high-class double-bill: the Ryanair Chase and the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

While the racing provides the drama, the battle for value off the track is reaching its peak. This year, the leading firms are focusing heavily on "Multis" and "Bet Builders," allowing fans to combine their Festival fancies with the week’s football action. Here is the definitive breakdown of the standout promotions for Day Three.

The Day Three Headliners: Fact To File vs Teahupoo

Two horses dominate the conversation for Thursday, and the major price boosts are centred squarely on them. Timeform rates both as the "top-of-the-tree" in their respective divisions, but the bookmakers have offered two very different ways to play them:

Paddy Power (Fact To File 50/1 to Win): Connections have opted for the Ryanair Chase rather than a Gold Cup tilt, and Timeform describes his Irish Gold Cup win as "imperious." Paddy Power is offering a massive 50/1 for him to win the Ryanair outright—an incredible enhancement for a horse currently forecast at 4/5.

Connections have opted for the Ryanair Chase rather than a Gold Cup tilt, and Timeform describes his Irish Gold Cup win as "imperious." Paddy Power is offering a massive 50/1 for him to win the Ryanair outright—an incredible enhancement for a horse currently forecast at 4/5. Sky Bet (Teahupoo 60/1 for a Top 3 Finish): The defending Stayers' Hurdle champion is notoriously consistent and unbeaten in three starts this season. While he is the clear favourite to win, this 60/1 offer provides a huge price for him simply to finish in the first three.

Paddy Power: The Multis & Football Powerhouse

Paddy Power is leaning into the "Bet Builder" trend, offering high-value entry points for those looking to bridge the gap between the afternoon’s racing and the evening’s football.

Paddy Power Ryanair Boost 50/1 Fact To File to finish in top 3 in the Ryanair CLAIM 50/1 WIN BOOST New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Bet: The Each-Way & Place Specialists

Sky Bet has focused on "Safety and Scale." Not only are they offering the biggest place-market boost, but they are also leading the way on extra place terms for the day's big handicaps.

Sky Bet Price Boost 50/1 Teahupoo to finish in the Top 3 CLAIM 60/1 PLACE BOOST

Racing Special Bet £20 Get £60 in Multis GET £60 IN FREE MULTIS

For those playing the 14:10, 16:40, and 17:30, Sky Bet are paying 6 places, providing the ultimate safety net for each-way punters.

Betfair: The Multiples Specialist

Betfair is catering to the "Acca" enthusiast who wants to combine multiple Festival picks into one high-odds play.

Betfair Multis Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Multis CLAIM £30 BONUS → New customers only. £30 in free bets awarded upon qualifying bet. T&Cs apply.

Thursday Strategy: Balancing the Options

The "Lock" Play: Use the Sky Bet 60/1 Teahupoo Top 3 boost. Timeform suggests "whatever finishes ahead of him will surely win," making a top-three finish as close to a certainty as the Festival allows. The "Class" Play: If you believe Fact To File is as "top-drawer" as his Irish Gold Cup win suggests, the Paddy Power 50/1 win boost is the best raw value of the day. The Handicap Play: When playing the Pertemps (16:40) or Kim Muir (17:30), Sky Bet’s 6 places provides the ultimate safety net for each-way selections.

Please gamble responsibly. All odds and offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customers only. 18+.