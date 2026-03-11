Cheltenham Festival Results Today Day 2 Result

5:30pm - Weatherbys Champion Bumper Result

Winner: The Mourne Rambler (15/2) | 2nd: Mets Ta Ceinture (14/1) | 3rd: Bass Hunter (8/1)

4:50pm - Grand Annual Challenge Cup Chase Result

Winner: Martator (66/1) | 2nd: Jazzy Matty (8/1) | 3rd: Break My Soul (20/1) | 4th: Release The Best (10/1)

Full Order: Martator, Jazzy Matty, Break My Soul, Release The Beast, Jasko Des Dames, Ballysax Hank, Vanderpoel, Boothill, Addragoole, Special Cadeau, Calico, Be Aware, Relieved Of Duties, Touch Me Not. Fell: Western Diego, The Other Mozzie, Inthepocket. Pulled Up: Jour D'evasion, Personal Ambition, Rubaud.

4:10pm - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase Result

Winner: Final Orders (7/1) | 2nd: Favori De Champdou (2/1F) | 3rd: Vanillier (13/2)

Full Order: Final Orders, Favori De Champdou, Vanillier, Stumptown, Latenightpass, Fakir D'oudairies, Famous Bridge, Desertmore House, Conflated, The Goffer, Horantzau D'airy. Fell: Pied Piper. Pulled Up: Minella Crooner, Velvet Elvis.

3:30pm - Queen Mother Champion Chase Result

Winner: Il Etait Temps (5/2) | 2nd: Libberty Hunter (50/1) | 3rd: L'eau Du Sud (13/2)

Full Order: Il Etait Temps, Libberty Hunter, L'eau Du Sud, Captain Guinness, Quilixios, Irish Panther, Majborough, Brookie. Pulled Up: Found A Fifty, Saint Segal.

2:50pm - BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle Result

Winner: Jingko Blue (9/2F) | 2nd: Franciscan Rock (50/1) | 3rd: Storm Heart (5/1) | 4th: Ballyadam (40/1)

Full Order: Jingko Blue, Franciscan Rock, Storm Heart, Ballyadam, Beckett Rock, Kateira, Forty Coats, Iberico Lord, Bunting, Kopeck De Mee, Buddy One, Lucky Place, Colonel Mustard, Guard Duty, Sony Bill, Puturhandstogether, Chart Topper, Give It To Me OJ, Rambo T, Minella Rescue. Fell: HMS Seahorse, The Yellow Clay. Pulled Up: Dargiannini, Farren Glory.

2:10pm - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Result

Winner: Kitzbuhel (11/1) | 2nd: Final Demand (7/2) | 3rd: Salver (25/1)

Full Order: Kitzbuhel, Final Demand, Salver, Oscars Brother, Now Is The Hour, Koktail Divin, Joystick, Argento Boy, Thomas Mor, Western Fold, Rushmount. Fell: Kaid D'authie, Wendigo. Pulled Up: Romeo Coolio.

1:30pm - Turners Novices' Hurdle Result

Winner: King Rasko Grey (11/1) | 2nd: Act Of Innocence (10/1) | 3rd: Zeus Power (50/1)

Full Order: King Rasko Grey, Act Of Innocence, Zeus Power, Soldier Reeves, I'll Sort That, Bossman Jack, Shuttle Diplomacy, Klimt Madrik, Hurricane Pat, Ballyfad, Laurets D'estruval, Fortune Timmy, Sortudo, Free Spirit, Taurus Bay, Sober, Riskaway, Walks In June. Fell: Saint Baco, Skylight Hustle. Pulled Up: No Drama This End.