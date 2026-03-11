Betfair's most popular multiples for Cheltenham Festival Day 2

Betfair Multiples Special Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets CLAIM £30 BONUS New customers only. Min £10 stake on odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Cheltenham Day Two: The Trending Multis & How to Claim Betfair’s £30 Bonus

The momentum from Day One carries straight into a high-octane Wednesday. While the feature Queen Mother Champion Chase is the tactical centerpiece, Day Two is often defined by the "Multi-Makers"—those short-priced favourites and well-handicapped plots that punters love to string together for a major return.

To help you navigate the card, Betfair has launched a specialist Festival offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets.

How to Claim: The £30 Multiples Path

This offer is a New Customer exclusive designed to give you ammunition for the Wednesday handicaps and the big Grade 1 clashes.

The Key Steps:

Sign Up: Open a new Betfair Sportsbook account.

Deposit: Add a minimum of £10 to your account.

Qualify: Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

The Reward: Once your qualifying bet settles, you will be awarded 3 x £10 free bets.

The Small Print: These tokens are specifically for Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders. They are perfect for the trending trebles listed below.

Trending Day Two Multiples: The Popular Picks

With your free bets in hand, here are the trebles currently seeing the most heat on the Betfair Sportsbook. These selections combine Timeform’s top-rated stars with the most trusted jockeys in the weighing room.

The Cheltenham Multi (18/1)

No Drama This End (Baring Bingham) | Romeo Coolio (Brown Advisory) | Majborough (Champion Chase)

The "Class Act" play, featuring three of the most talented young jumpers in training.

The Willie Mullins Multi (35/1)

King Rasko Grey (Baring Bingham) | Final Demand (Brown Advisory) | Storm Heart (BetMGM Cup)

Backing the Closutton maestro to exert his usual dominance over the Wednesday card.

The Harry Skelton Multi (80/1)

Kateira (BetMGM Cup) | L'Eau du Sud (Champion Chase) | Be Aware (Grand Annual)

Trusting the Skelton brothers to land a big-race blow and a major handicap plot.

The Green and Gold Multi (65/1)

Iberico Lord (BetMGM Cup) | Majborough (Champion Chase) | Inthepocket (Grand Annual)

A treble focused on the famous JP McManus silks, featuring the Champion Chase favourite.

The Paul Townend Multi (25/1)

King Rasko Grey (Baring Bingham) | Final Demand (Brown Advisory) | Il Etait Temps (Champion Chase)

Following the Irish champion jockey on three of his primary mounts for the afternoon.

Timeform Insight: Why These Selections?

The data behind these popular picks suggests they have the tactical profiles to thrive at Prestbury Park:

Majborough (Champion Chase): Handed a massive Timeform rating of 190 after his Leopardstown romp. If he jumps cleanly, he is the undisputed form-pick of the week.

Handed a massive Timeform rating of 190 after his Leopardstown romp. If he jumps cleanly, he is the undisputed form-pick of the week. No Drama This End (Baring Bingham): Passed every test with "flying colours" this season and represents Paul Nicholls' best chance of a Wednesday winner.

Passed every test with "flying colours" this season and represents Paul Nicholls' best chance of a Wednesday winner. Romeo Coolio (Brown Advisory): A dual Grade 1 winner who looks tailor-made for this step up in trip. Timeform notes he has long looked like a staying chaser in the making.

A dual Grade 1 winner who looks tailor-made for this step up in trip. Timeform notes he has long looked like a staying chaser in the making. Storm Heart (BetMGM Cup): A clever piece of placing by the Mullins yard; he arrives on the back of a strong win at Gowran and looks well-treated for this handicap.

Strategic Use of Your 3 Free Bets

With three separate £10 tokens, you can balance your risk across the afternoon:

The Foundation: Use the first token on the 18/1 Cheltenham Multi. It’s the most logical path to a return based on the market leaders.

Use the first token on the 18/1 Cheltenham Multi. It’s the most logical path to a return based on the market leaders. The Jockey Play: Use the second on the 25/1 Paul Townend Multi. Townend often has the pick of the best horses in the Mullins battalion.

Use the second on the 25/1 Paul Townend Multi. Townend often has the pick of the best horses in the Mullins battalion. The Value Hunt: Use the final £10 on a higher-odds play like the 80/1 Harry Skelton Multi. A £10 free bet on this would return £800 in cash (minus the stake) if the Skelton yard has a day to remember.

