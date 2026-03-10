National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Holloway Queen (12/1) wrapped up the opening day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in style, staying on best of all to claim the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase.
Winner: Holloway Queen (12/1)
A gritty performance in the lucky last saw Holloway Queen pull clear of the field to secure the spoils for each-way backers and favourite-hunters alike.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Holloway Queen
|12/1
|2nd
|King of Answers
|22/1
|3rd
|One Big Bang
|11/1
