Sky Bet Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 2

Sky Bet Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 2

Sky Bet: The Specialist for Flexibility and Daily Value

Sky Bet has carved out a distinct strategy for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, blending a massive headline welcome bonus with a series of daily "open-to-all" promotions. If you prefer a platform that gives you consistent engagement throughout the four days, Sky Bet’s setup is highly competitive.

Here is a breakdown of their offerings for Day Two.

1. The Headline Welcome Offer: Bet £20, Get £60 in Free Bets

This remains one of the most prominent "bankroll builders" on the market, designed for those who want a significant volume of free bets to deploy across the entire Festival card.

  • The Offer: Stake £20 on any single or each-way market at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater, and receive £60 in free bets.
  • The Structure: The bonus is credited as 6 x £10 free bet tokens.
  • The Strategy: Having six separate tokens provides excellent tactical flexibility. You can use them on different races, hedge your positions, or build specific multiples without committing more of your own capital.

Sky Bet Racing Special

£60 in free bets when you place a £20 bet

CLAIM £60 OFFER

New customers only. 6 x £10 tokens. Horse Racing multiples only. T&Cs apply.

2. The Daily "Completely Free Bet" (Existing Customers)

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Sky Bet’s Festival offering is their commitment to providing a free bet to all customers (new and existing) for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

These bets vary in value and provide a low-stakes way to engage with the card every single afternoon without needing to place a qualifying cash wager that day. It is an excellent way to maintain a "live" interest in the action from Ladies Day onwards.

3. The Multiples Specialist: Bet £1, Get £50

For punters who view the Festival as the ultimate test of their ability to predict multiple winners, Sky Bet offers a specific "Multiples-first" incentive.

Multi-Bet Special

Bet £1 Get £50 in Multis

GET £50 IN MULTIS

Because the bonus is restricted to multiples, it encourages you to explore deeper into the card, looking for value in the handicaps like the Coral Cup or the Grand Annual rather than just sticking to the short-priced Championship favourites.

Sky Bet Wednesday Breakdown

Feature Offering Best For...
Welcome Bonus £60 in free bets (6 x £10) High-volume betting power for the week.
Daily Perk Completely Free Bet (Claimable) Existing users wanting a "free go" each day.
Multiples Focus £50 in Free Multis (Bet £1) Accumulator enthusiasts hunting high-odds returns.

Please gamble responsibly. All offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customer offers are restricted to 18+. The value of the daily free bet may vary. Always check the individual promotional page for current T&Cs.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

