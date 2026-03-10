Cheltenham Festival Results Today Day 1

|Time
|Race
|Winner
|SP
|1:30
|Supreme Novices' Hurdle
|Old Park Star
|15/8F
|2:10
|Arkle Challenge Trophy
|Kargese
|7/1
|2:40
|Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
|Saratoga
|10/1
|3:20
|Ultima Handicap Chase
|Johnnywho
|18/1
|3:30
|Champion Hurdle
|Lossiemouth
|7/5F
|4:10
|Sun Racing Plate
|Madara
|3/1F
4:10pm - Sun Racing Plate Result
Winner: Madara (3/1F) | 2nd: Will The Wise | 3rd: Moon D'Orange | 4th: Downmexicoway
3:30pm - Champion Hurdle Result
Winner: Lossiemouth (7/5F) | 2nd: Brighterdaysahead | 3rd: New Lion
Full Order: Lossiemouth, Brighterdaysahead, The New Lion, Alexei, Golden Ace, Poniros, Anzadam, Tutti Quanti, Workahead.
3:20pm - Ultima Handicap Chase Result
Winner: Johnnywho (18/1) | 2nd: Jagwar | 3rd: Quebecois | 4th: Blow Your Wad
Full Order: Johnnywho, Jagwar, Quebecois, Blow Your Wad, Leave Of Absence, Hyland, Blaze The Way, Imperial Saint, The Doyen Chief, Iroko, The Short Go, Margaret's Legacy, Myretown, Stolen Silver, Resplendent Grey. Fell: Konfusion. Unseated: Search For Glory. Pulled up: Eyed, Knight Of Allen, Filanderer, Patter Merchant, Handstands.
2:40pm - Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Result
Winner: Saratoga (10/1) | 2nd: Winston Junior | 3rd: Klycot | 4th: Pourquoi Pas Papa
Full Order: Saratoga, Winston Junior, Klycot, Pourquoi Pas Papa, Quinta Do Lago, The Mighty Celt, Manlaga, Mustang Du Breuil, Dignam, Bandjo, Bibe Mus, Ammes, Mino Des Mottes, Madness D'Elle, Harwa, Macktoad, Bertutea, Glen To Glen, Paddockwood, Hardy Stuff, Barbizon. Fell: Ole Ole.
2:10pm - Arkle Challenge Trophy Result
Winner: Kargese (7/1) | 2nd: Kopek Des Bordes | 3rd: Lulamba
Full Order: Kargese, Kopek Des Bordes, Lulamba, Jax Junior, Steel Ally. Pulled up: Hansard.
1:30pm - Supreme Novices' Hurdle Result
Winner: Old Park Star (15/8F) | 2nd: Sober Glory | 3rd: Mydaddypaddy
Full Order: Old Park Star, Sober Glory, Mydaddypaddy, Baron Noir, El Cairos, Too Bossy For Us, Talk The Talk, Koktail Brut, Mighty Park, Eachtotheirown. Fallers: Sageborough.
