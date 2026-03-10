Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets - Champion Chase Day - Bet £20 Get £60

The Day Two Cheltenham Tactical Guide: Maximising Your £60 in Free Bets

Wednesday at Cheltenham—often known as Ladies Day—features the elite speed of the Queen Mother Champion Chase. With seven high-class contests to navigate, the Sky Bet 'Bet £20, Get £60' offer is an effective way to stay involved from the first race to the last.

By placing your initial £20 qualifying stake on the opening contest, you unlock 6 x £10 free bet tokens. This provides you with a flexible bankroll to deploy across the remainder of the card. Using Timeform’s expert analysis, here is a race-by-race guide on how to play your Day Two card.

Race 1: The Turners Novices' Hurdle (1:20)

The Play: Your £20 Qualifying Bet

To unlock your six £10 free bet tokens, you must place your £20 qualifying stake here. Timeform’s view is that this is a deep field, but No Drama This End (9/2) has impressed throughout his hurdle campaign. While the Irish challengers are strong, this looks like a prime opportunity for Paul Nicholls to secure a victory in this grade. Placing your qualifying stake here positions you well to kick off the day.

Sky Bet Exclusive £60 in free bets when you place a £20 bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bets expire after 7 days. T&Cs apply.

Race 2: The Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2:00)

The Play: Free Bet 1 (£10)

With the pressure of the qualifying bet behind you, use your first £10 token here. Romeo Coolio (4/1) has been specifically aimed at this longer distance after sidestepping the Arkle. He is the narrow selection over the consistent Final Demand (4/1). Using a free bet on a competitive Grade 1 contest like this is a classic way to seek an early return.

Race 3: The BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle (2:40)

The Play: Free Bet 2 (£10)

Handicaps are the ideal hunting ground for free bet tokens. Timeform fancies Storm Heart (7/1) following a strong performance at Gowran. Dan Skelton's Kateira (7/1) is a notable threat, but Storm Heart offers the primary recommendation for your second £10 token.

Race 4: The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (3:20)

The Play: Free Bet 3 (£10)

This is a specialist’s race. Desertmore House (5/1) showed marked improvement at Punchestown and is well-regarded by his stable. He is the pick ahead of last year’s winner, Stumptown (7/2). This is a tough race to predict, making it an excellent candidate for a free bet token.

Race 5: The Queen Mother Champion Chase (4:00)

The Play: Free Bet 4 (£10)

The feature race of the day. Majborough (10/11) is the standout. If he maintains the form he showed at the Dublin Racing Festival, he will be extremely difficult to beat. Using your fourth free bet on the likely favourite is a pragmatic approach to securing a potential return in the day's headline event.

Race 6: The Grand Annual Challenge Cup (4:40)

The Play: Free Bet 5 (£10)

A notoriously difficult handicap. Jazzy Matty (12/1) won this as a novice last year and has been targeted here once again. Because this race is so wide-open, a £10 free bet on a higher-priced horse like Jazzy Matty offers excellent tactical value.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer £60 Free Bets for a £20 Stake CLAIM OFFER HERE

Race 7: The Champion Bumper (5:20)

The Play: Free Bet 6 (£10)

The final contest of the afternoon. Willie Mullins dominates this race, and Love Sign D’Aunou (9/2) is taken to come out on top under Patrick Mullins. With plenty of upside, this is a fitting way to conclude your card and potentially finish Day Two with a stronger balance.

New customers only. 18+. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Odds are forecast and subject to change.