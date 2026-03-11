Extra places Today - Get Extra Places for the Cheltenham Festival Day Three - Betting Offers and Best Sign Up Offers

Playing the Places: A Strategic Blueprint for Day Three

As the action moves into St Patrick's Thursday, the tactical landscape shifts toward stamina tests and big-field handicaps. With bookmakers aggressively competing for your business by offering "Extra Places" across the card, the astute punter's objective is to identify races where the enhanced terms significantly tilt the mathematical edge in your favour.

Combining Timeform's expert analysis with these operator offers allows us to build a strategic approach for the third day of the Festival.

Target 1: The Handicap Goldmines

The three major handicaps are the clear highlights for each-way value on Thursday. When bookmakers pay out on up to 6 places, you are essentially looking for horses with "top-six" ability at double-figure odds.

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

The Offer: Sky Bet & Paddy Power pay 6 places; Betfair pays 5.

The Strategy: Timeform highlights Kikijo (16/1) as a key value play given the 6-place offering.

The Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

The Offer: Sky Bet pays 6 places; Paddy Power & Betfair pay 5.

The Strategy: Wingmen (16/1) looks well-treated for a handicap debutant.

Target 2: The Championship Opportunities

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

The Offer: Sky Bet pays 4 places; others pay 3.

The Strategy: Bob Olinger (9/1) offers value for an each-way bet with the enhanced place terms.

The Swerves: Where to Keep Your Powder Dry

The Ryanair Chase: Each-way value is poor here with only 3 places available.

The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle: With only 2 places paid, it is safer to save your capital.

Strategic Summary: The "Day Three" Checklist

Race Best E/W Terms Top Outsider Pertemps Final 6 Places (Sky Bet/Paddy) Kikijo (16/1) Jack Richards Chase 6 Places (Sky Bet) Wingmen (16/1) Stayers' Hurdle 4 Places (Sky Bet) Bob Olinger (9/1)

