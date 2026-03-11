Sky Bet Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 3 - Sky Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer

Sky Bet: The Specialist for Flexibility and Daily Value

Sky Bet has carved out a distinct strategy for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, blending massive headline welcome bonuses with a series of targeted promotions for St Patrick's Thursday. If you prefer a platform that gives you consistent engagement and exceptional place value across the card, Sky Bet’s setup is highly competitive.

Here is a breakdown of their offerings for Day Three.

1. The Headline Boost: Teahupoo Top 3 Finish

For the feature race of the day, Sky Bet is offering an incredible enhancement on a defending champion.

The Offer: Get Teahupoo at 5 0/1 to finish in the top 3 of the Stayers' Hurdle.

Get at 5 to finish in the top 3 of the Stayers' Hurdle. The Strategy: This is a powerful play on the place market. Securing 60/1 for a horse of his calibre simply to hit the frame offers a massive statistical cushion for a runner at the top of his division.

Stayers' Hurdle Special 50/1 Teahupoo to finish in the Top 3 CLAIM 60/1 HERE New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

2. The Racing Multiples Specialist (Bet £20, Get £60)

This remains one of the most prominent bankroll builders on the market for racing purists.

The Offer: Bet £20, Get £60 in horse racing multiples free bets.

Bet £20, Get £60 in horse racing multiples free bets. The Strategy: This is designed for those who want a significant volume of free bets to deploy across the Thursday card. It encourages you to explore deeper into the schedule, linking selections in the championship races with the tricky afternoon handicaps.

3. Unrivalled Extra Places

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Sky Bet’s Thursday offering is their commitment to the each-way bettor, consistently offering market-leading place terms in competitive fields.

Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase: 6 Places.

6 Places. Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle: 6 Places.

6 Places. Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup: 6 Places.

Sky Bet Thursday Breakdown

Feature Offering Best For... Headline Boost Teahupoo 60/1 Top 3 Finish Punters looking for massive price on a "banker" hitting the frame. Racing Focus Bet £20, Get £60 in multis Bettors wanting high-volume betting power for the Festival. Each-Way Value 6 Places in major handicaps Players needing safety nets in big fields.

Please gamble responsibly. All offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customer offers are restricted to 18+. Always check the individual promotional page for current T&Cs.