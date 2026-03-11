Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Sky Bet Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 3 - Sky Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer

Sky Bet Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 3 - Sky Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer

Sky Bet: The Specialist for Flexibility and Daily Value

Sky Bet has carved out a distinct strategy for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, blending massive headline welcome bonuses with a series of targeted promotions for St Patrick's Thursday. If you prefer a platform that gives you consistent engagement and exceptional place value across the card, Sky Bet’s setup is highly competitive.

Here is a breakdown of their offerings for Day Three.

1. The Headline Boost: Teahupoo Top 3 Finish

For the feature race of the day, Sky Bet is offering an incredible enhancement on a defending champion.

  • The Offer: Get Teahupoo at 50/1 to finish in the top 3 of the Stayers' Hurdle.
  • The Strategy: This is a powerful play on the place market. Securing 60/1 for a horse of his calibre simply to hit the frame offers a massive statistical cushion for a runner at the top of his division.

Stayers' Hurdle Special

50/1 Teahupoo to finish in the Top 3

CLAIM 60/1 HERE

New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

2. The Racing Multiples Specialist (Bet £20, Get £60)

This remains one of the most prominent bankroll builders on the market for racing purists.

  • The Offer: Bet £20, Get £60 in horse racing multiples free bets.
  • The Strategy: This is designed for those who want a significant volume of free bets to deploy across the Thursday card. It encourages you to explore deeper into the schedule, linking selections in the championship races with the tricky afternoon handicaps.

3. Unrivalled Extra Places

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Sky Bet’s Thursday offering is their commitment to the each-way bettor, consistently offering market-leading place terms in competitive fields.

  • Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase: 6 Places.
  • Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle: 6 Places.
  • Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup: 6 Places.

Sky Bet Thursday Breakdown

Feature Offering Best For...
Headline Boost Teahupoo 60/1 Top 3 Finish Punters looking for massive price on a "banker" hitting the frame.
Racing Focus Bet £20, Get £60 in multis Bettors wanting high-volume betting power for the Festival.
Each-Way Value 6 Places in major handicaps Players needing safety nets in big fields.

Please gamble responsibly. All offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customer offers are restricted to 18+. Always check the individual promotional page for current T&Cs.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets