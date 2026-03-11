Menu icon
Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Martator (66/1) produced the shock of the week so far, navigating a frantic field to land the 2026 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup for the outsiders.

Winner: Martator (66/1)

In a race famous for its breakneck speed, Martator showed incredible tenacity to stay out of trouble and power up the hill to claim a famous victory at huge odds.

Full Finishing Order

Position Horse Starting Price
1st Martator 66/1
2nd Jazzy Matty 8/1
3rd Break My Soul 20/1
4th Release The Best 10/1

 

