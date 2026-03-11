Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Martator (66/1) produced the shock of the week so far, navigating a frantic field to land the 2026 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup for the outsiders.
Winner: Martator (66/1)
In a race famous for its breakneck speed, Martator showed incredible tenacity to stay out of trouble and power up the hill to claim a famous victory at huge odds.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Martator
|66/1
|2nd
|Jazzy Matty
|8/1
|3rd
|Break My Soul
|20/1
|4th
|Release The Best
|10/1
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £60 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER
Sky Bet Multiples Offer
Bet £1 Get £50 in Free BetsCLAIM £50 IN MULTIS
Betfair Multi Offer
Bet £10, Get £30 in MultisCLAIM £10 → £30 OFFER