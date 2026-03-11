Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Get Teahupoo at 50/1 - Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

The Case for Teahupoo: Why the Stayers' Hurdle King is the Ultimate "Top 3" Banker

As the Cheltenham Festival reaches its penultimate day, all eyes turn to the Thursday feature: the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. In a division often defined by ageing stars and inconsistent form, one horse has emerged as the definitive "top of the tree"—Teahupoo.

For punters looking for the most secure way to play the Thursday card, Sky Bet is offering an eye-catching 50/1 for Teahupoo to finish in the top 3. When you look at the data provided by Timeform, this isn't just a generous offer; it’s a statistical anomaly for a horse who has practically made the Cheltenham podium his permanent residence.

A Season of Unrivalled Dominance

Teahupoo arrives at Prestbury Park in the form of his life, boasting an unbeaten record in three starts this season. His campaign has been a masterclass in staying power:

Hatton’s Grace Hurdle: He secured his third success in this prestigious Fairyhouse event in November, showing immense grit to hold off the high-class Ballyburn.

Christmas Hurdle: He followed that up by dismantling a top-tier field at Leopardstown in December, pulling 7 lengths clear of Bob Olinger with what Timeform described as a "complete performance".

Champion Stayers' Hurdle: His victory at Punchestown further cemented his status as a high-class hurdler who simply does not know how to run a bad race in this division.

Timeform Analyst Verdict: "Whatever finishes ahead of him at Cheltenham will surely win, if anything can."

The "Freshness" Factor: A Masterplan in Motion

One of the most convincing arguments for Teahupoo is his trainer Gordon Elliott’s meticulous preparation. He has been crucially kept fresh for this assignment. The statistics back this approach up flawlessly: Teahupoo is 5-5 when returning from a break of at least three months.

By skipping the mid-winter slogs, Elliott ensures his stable star arrives at Cheltenham with his "turn of foot" fully intact—a weapon that proved decisive when he won the Stayers' Hurdle in the 2023/24 season. While he was narrowly undone in a sprint finish in 2025, he still managed to "stick at it" to come clear of the rest of the field.

Proven Festival Pedigree

Betting on the Festival is often about finding "course and distance" specialists. Teahupoo fits the bill perfectly:

2024 Winner: He forged his way to the lead and sustained a powerful run to go clear on the flat to win this race.

Perpetual Placer: He has placed in the renewals on either side of his victory. Even when things haven't gone perfectly—such as in 2023 when his course was altered by a rival drifting into his path—he rallied strongly to close the gap all the way to the line for a podium finish.

Versatile Conditions: Whether the ground is "Soft," "Heavy," or "Good to Soft," he has proven he has the stamina and class to compete.

The Verdict: Secure the 50/1 Value

While the betting forecast suggests he is the 11/4 favourite to win the race outright, the Sky Bet offer of 50/1 for a top 3 finish provides an incredible safety net. Given that his only career "blips" occurred over much shorter trips earlier in his career, he is widely considered "the one to beat" now that he is established as a 3-mile specialist.

With youth still on his side at just 8 years old, Teahupoo is a horse at the peak of his powers. He is a "strong-travelling" gelding who consistently finds more when asked, making him the most reliable banker for a top-three finish on the Thursday card.