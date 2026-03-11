Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Limited Handicap) (GBB Race) Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Final Orders (7/1) proved to be the master of the banks and obstacles, landing the 2026 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase in a display of superb jumping and stamina.
Winner: Final Orders (7/1)
A relentless performance saw Final Orders fend off the challenge of the favourite, Favori De Champdou, to claim one of the most unique prizes at the Cheltenham Festival.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Final Orders
|7/1
|2nd
|Favori De Champdou
|2/1F
|3rd
|Vanillier
|13/2
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £60 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER
Sky Bet Multiples Offer
Bet £1 Get £50 in Free BetsCLAIM £50 IN MULTIS
Betfair Multi Offer
Bet £10, Get £30 in MultisCLAIM £10 → £30 OFFER