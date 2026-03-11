Queen Mother Champion Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Il Etait Temps (5/2) cemented his status as a chasing star by landing the 2026 Queen Mother Champion Chase, providing a vintage performance in the Day 2 showpiece.
Winner: Il Etait Temps (5/2)
A flawless round of jumping at speed saw Il Etait Temps pull clear of the field to secure the most prestigious prize in the two-mile chasing division.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Il Etait Temps
|5/2
|2nd
|Libberty Hunter
|50/1
|3rd
|L'eau Du Sud
|13/2
