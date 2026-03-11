Turners Novices' Hurdle (Baring Bingham) Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

King Rasko Grey produced a superb performance to land the 2026 Turners Novices' Hurdle, defying odds of 11/1 to secure a memorable victory on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.
Winner: King Rasko Grey (11/1)
A clinical display of jumping and stamina saw King Rasko Grey power up the Cheltenham hill to claim Grade 1 honours.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|King Rasko Grey
|11/1
|2nd
|Act Of Innocence
|10/1
|3rd
|Zeus Power
|50/1
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £60 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER
Sky Bet Multiples Offer
Bet £1 Get £50 in Free BetsCLAIM £50 IN MULTIS
Betfair Multi Offer
Bet £10, Get £30 in MultisCLAIM £10 → £30 OFFER