NAP & Tipster Selections: Understanding Expert Tips

NAP & Tipster Selections: Complete Guide to Understanding Expert Tips
"NAP" is a term you'll encounter frequently in racing media and tipster columns.
Understanding what it means helps you interpret expert tips and racing analysis.
Today's Sporting Life Naps
You can find all the latest Cheltenham betting tips in our Racing Tips Centre, including Ben Linfoot's Verdict and Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet! Take a look at today's NAPs and best bets below:
Ballyfad – 13:20 Turners Novices' Hurdle (Kris Hilliam)
Had Doctor Steinberg been running in this instead of the Albert Bartlett on Friday he’d have been a very confident selection but his absence leaves a more open-looking contest that presents Ballyfad with an excellent opportunity to gain compensation for his narrow defeat to Talk The Talk at Leopardstown last month. The winner did well under the circumstances that day but it can also be said that the way the race panned out didn’t see Ballyfad to best effect either given he’s always left the impression he’ll prove a fair bit better over this sort of trip than at two miles. Talk The Talk disappointed in the Supreme on Tuesday but Ballyfad’s form still looks strong with his maiden hurdle success continuing to throw up winners and even his impressive point-to-point defeat of the well-bred Seamoon Story advertised in recent days, while Jack Kennedy choosing to ride him over the well-fancied Skylight Hustle can also be viewed as nothing but positive.
The Yellow Clay – 14:40 BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle (Rory King)
Six of the last 13 winners of the artist formerly known as the Coral Cup have been won by horses carrying 11st 7lb or more, with a further 4 in that time carrying over 11st. While that doesn’t trim this year’s field down too much (half of this year’s runners look set to carry more than 11st), it does at least suggest that those with very low racecard numbers deserve a second look, and top weight The Yellow Clay has a fair bit going for him. A really smart novice hurdler last season, not only does he have the single best piece of form on offer courtesy of splitting The New Lion and Final Demand in the Turners last year, but that form came over this very C&D and it could look even stronger by the time they go to post for this. Admittedly he was disappointing last time, but the fact he started just 4/1 for that Christmas Hurdle in what was pretty much a who’s who of the Irish staying hurdling scene might well be the salient point to take from that, and he looks to have been trained specifically for this since, with the fitting of first-time cheekpieces and the presence in the saddle of a promising conditional the final pieces of the jigsaw.
Vanillier – 15:20 Cross Country Chase (Billy Nash)
There is very little to choose between Favori de Champdou, Stumptown and Vanillier on Timeform ratings, but the last named is more than double the price of the other pair. Vanillier finished third in this race last year, despite almost taking the wrong course, but is able to race off a 2-lb lower mark this time around. He proved his wellbeing by winning at Punchestown last month and Gavin Cromwell's horses are hitting form at just the right time.
What NAP Stands For
NAP stands for "Nap of the Day" or "Nap Selection". It originates from the card game Napoleon.
It's a tipster's most confident selection of the day—the horse they believe is most likely to win or represents the best value.
The Concept
A NAP is:
- A tipster's top pick for the day
- The selection they have most confidence in
- The horse they believe offers best value
- The selection they would most likely back themselves
It's essentially a tipster saying: "If I'm backing one horse today, this is it."
NAP vs. Other Selections
Tipsters typically provide multiple selections with different confidence levels:
|
Selection Type
|
Confidence
|
Typical Odds
|
NAP
|
Highest
|
Varies
|
Next Best
|
High
|
Varies
|
Other tips
|
Moderate
|
Varies
|
Long shots
|
Lower
|
Longer odds
How NAPs Are Used
In Tipster Columns
Racing media typically publishes:
- Daily NAP: The tipster's top pick for the day
- Weekly NAPs: Top picks for each day of a Festival (e.g., Cheltenham NAPs)
- NAP record: Tracked over time to assess tipster accuracy
In Betting
Bettors use NAPs to:
- Identify expert recommendations
- Assess value
- Build betting strategies
- Follow professional tipsters
Why Follow NAPs?
Advantages
- Expert analysis: NAPs are often based on professional analysis
- Time-saving: Don't have to research every race
- Confidence indicator: NAPs signal high-confidence selections
- Learning: Following NAPs helps you understand expert reasoning
Disadvantages
- Not guaranteed: NAPs don't always win
- Popular selections: NAPs often attract heavy betting, shortening odds
- Over-reliance: Blindly following tips without understanding reasoning
- Tipster variance: Some tipsters are more accurate than others
NAP Records
Tipsters are typically tracked on their NAP record:
- Win rate: Percentage of NAPs that win
- Strike rate: How often NAPs finish in the places
- Return on investment (ROI): Profit/loss on NAPs over time
- The best professional tipsters can have NAP win rates of 25–35%, with ROI varying significantly according to Starting Price (SP).
Following NAPs at Cheltenham
During the Cheltenham Festival:
- Major racing media publish daily NAPs
- Tipsters focus on Festival races
- NAP records are particularly scrutinised
- Multiple tipsters' NAPs are compared
Where to Find NAPs
Racing Media
- Sporting Life
- Timeform
- Racing UK
Newspapers
- The Telegraph
- The Guardian
- The Times
- The Independent
- The Sun
- Daily Mirror
- Metro
Online Tipster Sites
- Various dedicated tipster websites
- Betting operator content
- Racing blogs and forums
Social Media
- Twitter/X racing accounts
- Racing media social feeds
- Individual tipster accounts
Using NAPs in Your Betting
Don't Blindly Follow
- Understand the reasoning behind NAPs
- Assess whether you agree with the analysis
- Consider the tipster's track record
- Make your own assessment
Compare Multiple NAPs
- Different tipsters may have different NAPs
- Compare their reasoning
- Identify consensus picks
- Assess where opinions differ
Combine with Your Research
- Use NAPs as one input
- Conduct your own analysis
- Verify tipster reasoning
- Make informed decisions
Track Tipster Accuracy
- Follow tipsters over time
- Note which are most accurate
- Assess their NAP records
- Adjust your reliance accordingly
NAP Betting Strategy
Back the NAP
Some bettors simply back the daily NAP:
- Pros: Expert selection, time-saving
- Cons: Not guaranteed to win, odds may be short
Back Multiple NAPs
Some bettors back multiple tipsters' NAPs:
- Pros: Diversification, multiple expert opinions
- Cons: Higher cost, more selections
Use NAPs as Research Input
Some bettors use NAPs as one factor in their analysis:
- Pros: Informed decision-making, combines expert and personal analysis
- Cons: Time-consuming, requires research
The Bottom Line
NAP stands for "Nap of the Day"—a tipster's most confident selection. NAPs are expert recommendations based on professional analysis and represent the selection a tipster believes offers best value. While NAPs are useful reference points, they're not guaranteed to win. Use NAPs as research input alongside your own analysis, follow tipsters with strong track records, and make informed decisions rather than blindly following tips.
