NAP & Tipster Selections: Understanding Expert Tips

NAP & Tipster Selections: Complete Guide to Understanding Expert Tips

"NAP" is a term you'll encounter frequently in racing media and tipster columns.

Understanding what it means helps you interpret expert tips and racing analysis.

What NAP Stands For

NAP stands for "Nap of the Day" or "Nap Selection". It originates from the card game Napoleon.

It's a tipster's most confident selection of the day—the horse they believe is most likely to win or represents the best value.

The Concept

A NAP is:

A tipster's top pick for the day

The selection they have most confidence in

The horse they believe offers best value

The selection they would most likely back themselves

It's essentially a tipster saying: "If I'm backing one horse today, this is it."

NAP vs. Other Selections

Tipsters typically provide multiple selections with different confidence levels:

Selection Type Confidence Typical Odds NAP Highest Varies Next Best High Varies Other tips Moderate Varies Long shots Lower Longer odds

How NAPs Are Used

In Tipster Columns

Racing media typically publishes:

Daily NAP: The tipster's top pick for the day

Weekly NAPs: Top picks for each day of a Festival (e.g., Cheltenham NAPs)

NAP record: Tracked over time to assess tipster accuracy

In Betting

Bettors use NAPs to:

Identify expert recommendations

Assess value

Build betting strategies

Follow professional tipsters

Why Follow NAPs?

Advantages

Expert analysis: NAPs are often based on professional analysis

Time-saving: Don't have to research every race

Confidence indicator: NAPs signal high-confidence selections

Learning: Following NAPs helps you understand expert reasoning

Disadvantages

Not guaranteed: NAPs don't always win

Popular selections: NAPs often attract heavy betting, shortening odds

Over-reliance: Blindly following tips without understanding reasoning

Tipster variance: Some tipsters are more accurate than others

NAP Records

Tipsters are typically tracked on their NAP record:

Win rate: Percentage of NAPs that win

Strike rate: How often NAPs finish in the places

Return on investment (ROI): Profit/loss on NAPs over time

The best professional tipsters can have NAP win rates of 25–35%, with ROI varying significantly according to Starting Price (SP).

Following NAPs at Cheltenham

During the Cheltenham Festival:

Major racing media publish daily NAPs

Tipsters focus on Festival races

NAP records are particularly scrutinised

Multiple tipsters' NAPs are compared

Where to Find NAPs

Racing Media

Sporting Life

Timeform

Racing UK

Newspapers

The Telegraph

The Guardian

The Times

The Independent

The Sun

Daily Mirror

Metro

Online Tipster Sites

Various dedicated tipster websites

Betting operator content

Racing blogs and forums

Social Media

Twitter/X racing accounts

Racing media social feeds

Individual tipster accounts

Using NAPs in Your Betting

Don't Blindly Follow

Understand the reasoning behind NAPs

Assess whether you agree with the analysis

Consider the tipster's track record

Make your own assessment

Compare Multiple NAPs

Different tipsters may have different NAPs

Compare their reasoning

Identify consensus picks

Assess where opinions differ

Combine with Your Research

Use NAPs as one input

Conduct your own analysis

Verify tipster reasoning

Make informed decisions

Track Tipster Accuracy

Follow tipsters over time

Note which are most accurate

Assess their NAP records

Adjust your reliance accordingly

NAP Betting Strategy

Back the NAP

Some bettors simply back the daily NAP:

Pros: Expert selection, time-saving

Cons: Not guaranteed to win, odds may be short

Back Multiple NAPs

Some bettors back multiple tipsters' NAPs:

Pros: Diversification, multiple expert opinions

Cons: Higher cost, more selections

Use NAPs as Research Input

Some bettors use NAPs as one factor in their analysis:

Pros: Informed decision-making, combines expert and personal analysis

Cons: Time-consuming, requires research

The Bottom Line

NAP stands for "Nap of the Day"—a tipster's most confident selection. NAPs are expert recommendations based on professional analysis and represent the selection a tipster believes offers best value. While NAPs are useful reference points, they're not guaranteed to win. Use NAPs as research input alongside your own analysis, follow tipsters with strong track records, and make informed decisions rather than blindly following tips.