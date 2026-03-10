Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

The market got it spot on in the Sun Racing Plate as Madara (3/1F) stayed on strongly to secure a popular victory for favourite-backers on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival.
Winner: Madara (3/1F)
A perfectly timed challenge saw the favourite pull clear of a competitive handicap field to land the spoils.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Madara
|3/1F
|2nd
|Will The Wise
|10/1
|3rd
|Moon D'Orange
|25/1
|4th
|Downmexicoway
|9/1
Back to: All Cheltenham Festival Results Today
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £60 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Sky Bet Multiples Offer
Bet £1 Get £50 in Free BetsCLAIM £50 IN MULTIS
New customers only. Min £5 deposit. 5 x £10 free bet tokens. Multiples only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Betfair Multi Offer
Bet £10, Get £30 in MultisClaim £10 → £30 Offer
New customers only. Bet £10 and receive £30 in multis credit. T&Cs apply. 18+.