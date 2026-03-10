Menu icon
Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

The market got it spot on in the Sun Racing Plate as Madara (3/1F) stayed on strongly to secure a popular victory for favourite-backers on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival.

Winner: Madara (3/1F)

A perfectly timed challenge saw the favourite pull clear of a competitive handicap field to land the spoils.

Full Finishing Order

Position Horse Starting Price
1st Madara 3/1F
2nd Will The Wise 10/1
3rd Moon D'Orange 25/1
4th Downmexicoway 9/1

