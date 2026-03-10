Menu icon
Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets - the best offers from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet - Day 2

Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets - the best offers from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet - Day 2

Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Betting Offers: Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair

The roar of the opening day may be behind us, but "Festival Wednesday" ups the ante with a clash of titans both on the turf and across Europe’s elite football stadiums.

Day Two is traditionally the speedster’s showcase, headlined by the Queen Mother Champion Chase. With a massive slate of Champions League fixtures kicking off on Wednesday evening, the UK’s leading bookmakers have tailored their offers to bridge the gap between Prestbury Park and the Bernabéu.

Sky Bet: The Specialist for Flexibility and Place Value

Sky Bet has built its Day Two strategy around choice. Whether you are a racing purist, a football fan, or an accumulator enthusiast, they have carved out specific pots of value.

Majborough Top 3 Special

60/1 Majborough to finish in the Top 3

CLAIM 60/1 HERE

For those looking to spread interest across the card or focus on the evening's football, Sky Bet offers several "Bet & Get" routes:

Paddy Power: The Heavyweight Crossover King

Paddy Power is leaning into the "Big Match" energy of Wednesday. Their offers are designed to maximize returns for those who believe the favourites in both the racing and football worlds will deliver.

Paddy Power Win Boost

50/1 Majborough to win + £10 UCL Bet

BACK MAJBOROUGH 50/1

New customers only. Max stake £1. Plus £10 UCL Free Multi. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The crossover value continues with their Champions League goal-scoring special, designed to fund your Thursday racing at the Festival.

Betfair: The Multiples & "Goal" Specialist

Betfair has focused its Day Two value on the "Bet Builder" and Multiples market, appealing to punters who enjoy constructed bets rather than single winners.

Betfair Football Boost

50/1 Goal to be scored PSG v Chelsea

Claim 50/1 + £10 Cheltenham Multi →

New customers only. £10 Cheltenham free multi awarded upon qualifying bet. T&Cs apply.

Betfair Multis

Bet £10, Get £30 in Multis

Claim £30 Offer →

Strategic Summary: Which Bookie Suits Your Wednesday?

If you want to... Then consider...
Back the favourite with a "Place" cushion Sky Bet (60/1 Majborough Top 3)
Turn a racing win into a football multi Paddy Power (50/1 Majborough Win + £10 UCL Bet)
Use a football goal to fund racing multis Betfair (50/1 PSG/Chelsea Goal + £10 Racing Multi)
Build a large bankroll for single winners Sky Bet (Bet £20 Get £60)

New customers only. 18+. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

