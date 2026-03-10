Fred Winter Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Saratoga produced a brilliant display to win the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Champion Day at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, providing a memorable winner in this highly competitive contest.
Winner: Saratoga (10/1)
A tactical masterclass saw Saratoga take the honours in this competitive handicap.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Saratoga
|10/1
|2nd
|Winston Junior
|5/1
|3rd
|Klycot
|40/1
|4th
|Pourquoi Pas Papa
|16/1
