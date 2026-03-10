Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Fred Winter Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Fred Winter Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Saratoga produced a brilliant display to win the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Champion Day at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, providing a memorable winner in this highly competitive contest.

Winner: Saratoga (10/1)

A tactical masterclass saw Saratoga take the honours in this competitive handicap.

Full Finishing Order

Position Horse Starting Price
1st Saratoga 10/1
2nd Winston Junior 5/1
3rd Klycot 40/1
4th Pourquoi Pas Papa 16/1

PADDY POWER OFFER!

Bet £10 Get £60 Free Bets

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Sky Bet Multiples Offer

Bet £1 Get £50 in Free Bets

CLAIM £50 IN MULTIS

New customers only. Min £5 deposit. 5 x £10 free bet tokens. Multiples only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair Multi Offer

Bet £10, Get £30 in Multis

Claim £10 → £30 Offer

New customers only. Bet £10 and receive £30 in multis credit. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

 

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets