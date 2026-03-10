Arkle Challenge Trophy Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Kargese produced a stunning performance to claim the Arkle Challenge Trophy at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival. Despite the short prices of the runners-up, the 7/1 shot powered home to secure a famous victory on Champion Day.
Winner: Kargese (7/1)
A brilliant display of jumping saw Kargese outclass the market leaders in the 2:10pm feature.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Kargese
|7/1
|2nd
|Kopek Des Bordes
|11/8
|3rd
|Lulamba
|11/10
