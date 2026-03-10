Ultima Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Johnnywho produced a fantastic performance to secure victory in the Ultima Handicap Chase on Day 1 of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.
Winner: Johnnywho (18/1)
A brilliant ride saw Johnnywho stay on strongest to take the spoils in a thrilling renewal of this premier handicap.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Johnnywho
|18/1
|2nd
|Jagwar
|3/1F
|3rd
|Quebecois
|10/1
|4th
|Blow Your Wad
|14/1
