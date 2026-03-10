Extra places Today - Get Extra Places for the Cheltenham Festival Day Two

Playing the Places: A Strategic Blueprint for Day Two

As we move into the second day of the 2026 Festival, the tactical landscape shifts. With bookmakers aggressively competing for your business by offering "Extra Places" across the card, the astute punter's objective is to identify races where the enhanced terms significantly tilt the mathematical edge in your favour.

Combining Timeform's expert analysis with these operator offers allows us to build a strategic approach for Ladies Day.

Target 1: The Handicap Goldmines

The BetMGM Cup and the Grand Annual are the clear highlights for each-way value on Wednesday. When bookmakers pay out on 6 or 7 places, you are essentially looking for horses with "top-six" ability at double-figure odds.

The BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle (2:40)

The market is tight at the top, but the value lies in finding runners with proven staying ability at 14/1 and above. Timeform points to The Yellow Clay (14/1) and Jingko Blue (14/1) as serious players. With up to 7 places available at Sky Bet (and 6 at Betfair/Paddy Power), backing either each-way offers an excellent risk-to-reward ratio.

The Grand Annual Challenge Cup (4:40)

A race that historically favours first-season chasers. Timeform highlights Inthepocket (9/1) and Ballysax Hank (14/1). In a race this congested, taking the 6-place offering with Sky Bet is a "shrewd operator" move—it provides a significant buffer against the inevitable chaos of a large-field handicap chase.

Target 2: The Novice Hurdle Opportunities

Smaller-field Graded races don’t typically lend themselves to each-way betting unless the bookmakers offer enhanced terms. Wednesday provides a specific opportunity.

The Turners Novices' Hurdle (1:20): All partners are paying 4 places (up from 3). While No Drama This End (9/2) is strong, the 4-place concession makes Sober (9/1) or Act Of Innocence (14/1) interesting each-way options.

The Swerves: Keep Your Powder Dry

The Queen Mother Champion Chase: With only 3 places available and Majborough (10/11) dominating, the each-way value is mathematically poor. Focus on "Win-Only" bets or free tokens here.

The Champion Bumper: Historically difficult for form-reading. Unless you have a strong fancy, it is often safer to save your capital for the final day's handicaps.

Strategic Summary: The "Day Two" Checklist

Race Best E/W Terms Top Outsider BetMGM Cup 7 Places (Sky Bet) The Yellow Clay (14/1) Grand Annual 6 Places (Sky Bet) Ballysax Hank (14/1) Turners 4 Places (All) Act Of Innocence (14/1)

