Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - 50/1 Majborough to win Champion Chase + £10 Champions League Free Bet

The Green Machine: Why Majborough at 50/1 is the Ultimate Champion Chase Heist

Wednesday at Cheltenham belongs to the speedsters, but this year, it looks like it belongs to just one horse. While the rest of the field is playing for second, Paddy Power is giving new customers the chance to back the most dominant two-miler in training at a logic-defying price.

We are talking about Majborough at 50/1 to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase. When you consider he is the heavy odds-on favourite in the "real world" markets, this isn't just a price boost—it’s a total redistribution of Paddy’s wealth. Here is why the Willie Mullins powerhouse is the only name that matters on Day Two.

The 19-Length Statement

If you want to know why the racing world is terrified of Majborough, look no further than the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown. He didn't just beat a field of Grade 1 winners; he made them look like they were running in wet concrete.

The Distance: A 19-length victory over Marine Nationale. In a two-mile sprint, that is the equivalent of winning a 100m dash by twenty yards.

The Rating: Timeform has handed him a monstrous rating of 190. For context, that puts him in the territory of the all-time greats. He is currently 7lb clear of anything else in the field on adjusted figures.

The Gear Change: The addition of cheekpieces has turned a "talented but quirky" jumper into a focused racing machine. His jumping, once a slight worry, was foot-perfect last time out.

The Verdict

Majborough is the closest thing to a "sure thing" we have seen in the Champion Chase for years. By the time the Champions League kicks off on Wednesday night, you could be sitting on a pile of free bets courtesy of the big green machine.

