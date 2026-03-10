Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - 50/1 Majborough to win Champion Chase + £10 Champions League Free Bet

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - 50/1 Majborough to win Champion Chase + £10 Champions League Free Bet

The Green Machine: Why Majborough at 50/1 is the Ultimate Champion Chase Heist

Wednesday at Cheltenham belongs to the speedsters, but this year, it looks like it belongs to just one horse. While the rest of the field is playing for second, Paddy Power is giving new customers the chance to back the most dominant two-miler in training at a logic-defying price.

We are talking about Majborough at 50/1 to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase. When you consider he is the heavy odds-on favourite in the "real world" markets, this isn't just a price boost—it’s a total redistribution of Paddy’s wealth. Here is why the Willie Mullins powerhouse is the only name that matters on Day Two.

Paddy Power Exclusive

50/1 Majborough to win + £10 UCL Bet

BACK MAJBOROUGH AT 50/1

New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. Plus £10 UCL Free Multi. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The 19-Length Statement

If you want to know why the racing world is terrified of Majborough, look no further than the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown. He didn't just beat a field of Grade 1 winners; he made them look like they were running in wet concrete.

  • The Distance: A 19-length victory over Marine Nationale. In a two-mile sprint, that is the equivalent of winning a 100m dash by twenty yards.
  • The Rating: Timeform has handed him a monstrous rating of 190. For context, that puts him in the territory of the all-time greats. He is currently 7lb clear of anything else in the field on adjusted figures.
  • The Gear Change: The addition of cheekpieces has turned a "talented but quirky" jumper into a focused racing machine. His jumping, once a slight worry, was foot-perfect last time out.

How to Claim: The 50/1 Majborough Win Boost

This offer is a New Customer exclusive designed to kickstart your Festival bankroll.

  1. Sign Up: Open a new Paddy Power account using the dedicated Majborough promo link.
  2. Deposit: Place a minimum £10 deposit using a Debit Card or Apple Pay.
  3. The Bet: Place a maximum £1 bet on Majborough to win the Champion Chase at the enhanced price of 50/1.
  4. The Payoff: When Majborough powers up the Cheltenham hill to claim the crown, you’ll be paid in cash at the normal odds, with the rest topped up in Free Bets.

The Double Header: Your £10 Free UCL Multi

The beauty of the "Festival Wednesday" is that the drama doesn't stop when the last horse crosses the line. As part of this offer, Paddy is also dropping a £10 Free Multi Bet into your account to use on this week's massive Champions League fixtures.

While you're waiting for the tapes to go up at Prestbury Park, you can plot your path to glory across Europe's elite stadiums.

The "Wednesday Night Lights" UCL Multi

If you’re looking for a way to use that £10 free bet, here is a cross-European four-fold that caught our eye:

  • Liverpool to win (vs Galatasaray): The Reds' European pedigree is unmatched, and even the "Hell" of Istanbul shouldn't stop their momentum.
  • Arsenal to win (vs Leverkusen): A clash of two tactical masters, but the Gunners' defensive solidity gives them the edge on the road.
  • Newcastle to win (vs Barcelona): St James’ Park under the lights is a different beast. Expect a physical battle that the Catalans won't enjoy.
  • Man City to win (vs Real Madrid): The heavyweights collide, but City’s ability to control the transition should see them through in the Bernabéu.

Combined Multi Odds: Approximately 18/1. A £10 free bet on this multi would return £180 in total profit (stake not returned).

The Verdict

Majborough is the closest thing to a "sure thing" we have seen in the Champion Chase for years. By the time the Champions League kicks off on Wednesday night, you could be sitting on a pile of free bets courtesy of the big green machine.

Wednesday Double Offer

50/1 Majborough + £10 UCL Bet

CLAIM YOUR BONUS

18+. New customers only. £10 qualifying deposit required. 50/1 offer max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. £10 UCL Multi awarded upon qualifying bet placement. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets