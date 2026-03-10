Cheltenham Festival free bets and betting offers round up - Day 2

Cheltenham Festival 2026: Day Two Guide & Key Offers

The roar may have started on Tuesday, but Wednesday is where the speed truly intensifies. Day Two—traditionally Ladies Day—is headlined by the Queen Mother Champion Chase, a two-mile test of nerve and raw acceleration.

While the action on the track is world-class, the competition between bookmakers for your attention is just as fierce. This year, the offers have taken a distinct "crossover" turn, blending the high-stakes drama of Cheltenham with a massive week of Champions League football. Here is a breakdown of the standout promotions for Day Two and how they compare.

The Day Two Headliner: The Majborough Factor

The horse dominating the conversation for Wednesday is Willie Mullins’ Majborough. Arriving with a Timeform rating of 190, he is currently the clear form-pick for the Champion Chase. Our partners have positioned their primary price boosts around him, offering two distinct ways to back the favourite:

Sky Bet (60/1 for a Top 3 Finish): This boost focuses on the "Place" market. While Majborough is the odds-on favourite to win, this offer provides a significantly enhanced price for him simply to finish in the first three.

Paddy Power (50/1 to Win): For those convinced he will cross the line first, Paddy is offering a 50/1 boost for the win, which also triggers a £10 free multi bet for the Champions League.

Paddy Power: The Football & Racing Crossover

Paddy Power is leaning into the scheduling of the Champions League knockouts alongside the Festival. Their offers are built for those looking to split their interest between the turf and the pitch.

Paddy Power Champion Chase Boost 50/1 Majborough to win + £10 UCL Bet CLAIM 50/1 OFFER New customers only. Max stake £1. Plus £10 UCL Free Multi. T&Cs apply. 18+.

For football fans, the 50/1 a goal to be scored in Real Madrid v Man City boost is a statistically strong entry point to unlock a £10 Cheltenham multi bet for Thursday.

Sky Bet: Versatility for Multiples

Sky Bet’s Day Two package is the most varied, offering specific pots for racing, football, and accumulator fans.

Sky Bet Price Boost 60/1 Majborough to finish in the Top 3 CLAIM 60/1 PLACE BOOST

For those looking to cover the whole card, the Bet £20 Get £60 offer provides substantial ammunition for single bets across Wednesday's seven races.

Racing Special Bet £20 Get £60 in Multis GET £60 IN FREE BETS

Betfair: The Multiples Specialist

Betfair is keeping things streamlined for Day Two, focusing on the popular "Football to fund Racing" strategy with a dedicated boost for the PSG v Chelsea clash.

Betfair Football Boost 50/1 Goal to be scored PSG v Chelsea Claim 50/1 + £10 Cheltenham Multi → New customers only. £10 Cheltenham free multi awarded upon qualifying bet. T&Cs apply.

Wednesday Strategy: Balancing the Options

The Form Play: The Majborough Top 3 boost at 60/1 with Sky Bet represents the highest probability price enhancement on a horse that Timeform considers a superstar. The Multi-Sport Play: If you follow both football and racing, the Paddy Power or Betfair "Goal Scored" boosts allow you to use a Champions League result to fund your Thursday racing. The Bankroll Approach: For those preferring to pick their own selections, the Sky Bet Bet £20 Get £60 provides the largest volume of additional funds for the Wednesday card.

Please gamble responsibly. All odds and offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customers only. 18+.