Sky Bet Football Offer: Get £50 in Free Acca Bets when you place a £10 Acca

Champions League football is back on our screens tonight with the first leg of the Round of 16 ties. There are four UCL matches and a host of EFL action to build your acca, so check out our games to note and offer details!

Whether you're backing Premier League sides to progress in the Cup or building a Sunday acca across the leagues, grab our Sky Bet betting offer to claim £50 in free acca bets when you place a £10 acca (5+ legs).

UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Kick-off: 20 :00

Location: RAMS Park

Liverpool travel to Turkey to face a Galatasaray side that's already shown they can compete at the highest level by eliminating Juventus in the play-offs.

Liverpool have strong European pedigree

The Reds have scored three or more goals in four of their UCL matches

They have some serious star power with Salah, Ekitike and Wirtz all capable of winnign matches

This is a match where Liverpool's experience and quality should shine through, making them an attractive pick for your acca.

Atalanta vs FC Bayern München

Kick-off: 20 :00

Location: New Balance Arena

One of the standout ties of the evening sees a Bayern Munich side unbeaten in eight matches face an Atalanta side who have already dumped one German side out of the UCL.

Atalanta knocked out Dortmund in the play-offs with a 4-3 aggregate victory, proving they're not just here to make up the numbers.

Bayern will need to be at their best away from home

Bayern's pedigree in knockout football is second to none.

Expect a tactical battle with plenty of goalmouth action

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Kick-off: 20 :00

Location: St James' Park

Newcastle host Barcelona in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Newcastle's impressive 9-3 aggregate victory over Qarabag in the play-offs shows they're a force to be reckoned with this season.

Newcastle have their own crowd on a European night and will want to put on a show.

Barcelona's quality and star power should give them the edge.

The Catalan club will be determined to go back to Spain with an advantage for the second leg

Atlético Madrid vs Tottenham

Kick-off: 20 :00

Location: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tottenham travel to Madrid to face an Atlético side that demolished Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Tottenham have struggled massively domestically, but have been successful in Europe.

Spurs are dealing with a host of injuries and travel to Spain for the first leg

Atlético's defensive resilience is legendary

Both teams will be hungry to secure an advantage before the second leg.

Other Fixtures to Note

Wrexham vs Hull City

Kick-off: 19 :45

Competition: Sky Bet Championship

Location: SToK Cae Ras

Two sides chasing promotion to the Premier League meet tonight and while Wrexham enter in stronger form, Hull did win 2-0 last time they faced off

Barnsley vs Cardiff City

Kick-off: 19:45

Competition: EFL League One

Location: Oakwell

Cardiff City face a tricky away fixture to Barnsley with the away side chasing the title, currently sitting just 2 points off leaders Lincoln.

