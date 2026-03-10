Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Betfair Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 2

Betfair Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 2

Betfair Day Two Special

50/1 Goal to be Scored + £10 Multi

Claim 50/1 Offer →

New customers only. Max stake £1. £10 Cheltenham Multi awarded upon settlement. T&Cs apply. 18+.

From the Parc des Princes to the Paddock: Unlocking Betfair’s Day Two Value

While the "Cheltenham Roar" remains the soundtrack of the week, Wednesday at the Festival brings a unique tactical crossover. As the speedsters prepare for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Prestbury Park, the eyes of the sporting world will also be turning toward Paris for a heavyweight Champions League clash between PSG and Chelsea.

Betfair has recognised this dual-sport drama by launching a Day Two package that allows punters to use the footballing action to fuel their racing bankroll. Here is a dedicated breakdown of how Betfair is positioning its value for the second day of the Festival.

1. The "Goal Boost" Gateway: 50/1 for Over 0.5 Goals

The standout offer for Wednesday isn't actually on the turf—it’s on the pitch. Betfair is offering new customers a massive price boost on the PSG vs Chelsea Champions League fixture.

  • The Offer: 50/1 for Over 0.5 Goals to be scored in the match.
  • The Reward: If a single goal is scored by either side, you receive the payout, which also includes a £10 Free Cheltenham Multi Bet.
  • The Strategy: PSG and Chelsea are both offensive powerhouses; the likelihood of a 0-0 stalemate is statistically low. This offer is designed as a low-entry way to secure a free £10 treble or accumulator for the Thursday or Friday cards at Cheltenham.

2. The Multiples Specialist: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets

For those who prefer to keep their focus entirely on the racing, Betfair’s core sign-up offer for Day Two is tailored specifically for the "Multiples" market.

Once your qualifying £10 bet settles, you are awarded 3 x £10 free bets to use on Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders. Cheltenham is the spiritual home of the "Each-Way Double" and the "Lucky 15," and this offer provides three separate "free swings" at a big-priced return across the afternoon’s seven-race card.

Racing Multiples Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 in Multis

CLAIM YOUR £30 BONUS

3. Applying the Value: The Majborough Link

The "Day Two Banker" for many is Willie Mullins’ Majborough in the Champion Chase. While he is at a short price in the standard markets, the Betfair offers provide a way to back him with significantly less of your own capital at risk.

You could use one of your £10 Free Multi tokens to build a "Ladies Day Treble," linking Majborough with two other fancies from the Wednesday handicaps, such as the Coral Cup or the Grand Annual. Combining a strong favourite with two bigger-priced horses in a treble is a classic Betfair strategy to hunt for a high-value return from a free bet stake.

Betfair Day Two Checklist

Offer Type Requirement Reward
The Crossover £1 bet on PSG vs Chelsea 50/1 Goal Boost + £10 Multi
The Racing Specialist £10 qualifying bet 3 x £10 Multi Free Bets

The Verdict

Betfair’s approach for Day Two is all about the Multi-Sport Multi. By using the Champions League action as a springboard, they are providing a path for punters to enter the second half of the Festival with their bankrolls topped up by free bets. Whether you are backing the tactical brilliance of Majborough or looking for a goal in Paris, Betfair has ensured that the value spans both the pitch and the gallops.

Please gamble responsibly. All odds and offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customers only. 18+. For more information and support, visit BeGambleAware.org.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets