Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Get Majborough at 60/1 - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Get Majborough at 60/1 - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

The 60/1: Why Majborough for a Top 3 Finish could be the offer of the Festival

If you have been following the markets for Day Two of the Festival, you’ll know that the Queen Mother Champion Chase usually provides the most heart-stopping two miles of the week. But this year, the script feels like it’s already been written—and it’s a one-horse play.

Sky Bet have thrown the doors open with a massive New Customer Price Boost: Majborough at 60/1 to finish in the Top 3. When you consider he is currently the 10/11 favourite to win the race outright, being offered 60/1 just to hit the frame feels like finding a Rolex in a bargain bucket. Here is why the Timeform data suggests this isn't just a good bet—it’s a statistical anomaly.

Sky Bet Exclusive

60/1 Majborough to finish in the Top 3

CLAIM 60/1 HERE

New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Stats: A Class Above the Rest

Majborough isn't just a "good" horse; according to Timeform, he is currently the gold standard of two-mile chasers.

  • The Rating: He sits on a Timeform rating of 190. To put that in perspective, his nearest rival in this field, Il Etait Temps, is rated 183. That 7lb gap is a canyon in Grade 1 racing.
  • The Recent Form: His 19-length demolition of the field in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown was a "routing." He didn't just win; he demoralised a high-class field, going with enthusiasm and drawing further clear at the finish.
  • The "Top 3" Security: In his last five starts, Majborough has finished: 1st, 3rd, 2nd, 1st, 3rd. He has literally never finished outside the top three in his top-flight chasing career.

The Competition: Who Else is in the Mix?

For this 60/1 boost to land, Majborough only needs to cross the line in the first three. Looking at the field, it’s hard to see three horses beating him:

  • Il Etait Temps (5/1): A top-class operator and the Tingle Creek winner, but he had a heavy fall at Ascot last time out. Even if he’s 100% fit, Timeform still has him 7lbs behind the selection.
  • L’Eau Du Sud (4/1): A fine jumper who travels strongly and won the Shloer Chase here in November. He’s the most likely to follow Majborough home, but unlikely to outstay him.
  • Quilixios (10/1): He was running a huge race in this contest last year before falling at the last. He’s dangerous, but after a 364-day absence, he’s a massive question mark.
Timeform Analyst Verdict: "If Majborough can avoid mistakes... he'll be extremely hard to beat."

How to Claim the Sky Bet 60/1 Special

This offer is specifically for new customers looking to make a splash on Day Two. Here is the play:

  1. Register: Sign up for a new Sky Bet account via the 60/1 Majborough promotion link.
  2. Deposit: Add a minimum of £5 to your account (remember to avoid Neteller or Skrill to stay eligible).
  3. The Bet: Place a maximum £1 bet on Majborough to finish in the Top 3 in the Champion Chase at the enhanced price.
  4. The Payday: If Majborough does what he has done in every single one of his Grade 1 chases and hits the frame, your £1 bet will return £60 in free bets.

The beauty of this is that it acts as the perfect "bankroll builder." You are using a horse that is odds-on to win the race, just to finish in the top three, to unlock £60 worth of ammunition for the rest of the Festival.

The Jumping Factor

The biggest threat to Majborough has always been his jumping—he nearly fell in the Arkle in 2025. However, his latest run at Leopardstown showed a horse that has finally found his rhythm, jumping with much more fluency. Even with a minor "clobber" at a fence, his sheer engine is usually enough to keep him in the podium spots.

Champion Chase Top 3 Special

Get 60/1 on Majborough

GET THE OFFER HERE

18+. New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. T&Cs apply.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets