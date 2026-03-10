Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Get Majborough at 60/1 - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

The 60/1: Why Majborough for a Top 3 Finish could be the offer of the Festival

If you have been following the markets for Day Two of the Festival, you’ll know that the Queen Mother Champion Chase usually provides the most heart-stopping two miles of the week. But this year, the script feels like it’s already been written—and it’s a one-horse play.

Sky Bet have thrown the doors open with a massive New Customer Price Boost: Majborough at 60/1 to finish in the Top 3. When you consider he is currently the 10/11 favourite to win the race outright, being offered 60/1 just to hit the frame feels like finding a Rolex in a bargain bucket. Here is why the Timeform data suggests this isn't just a good bet—it’s a statistical anomaly.

The Stats: A Class Above the Rest

Majborough isn't just a "good" horse; according to Timeform, he is currently the gold standard of two-mile chasers.

The Rating: He sits on a Timeform rating of 190. To put that in perspective, his nearest rival in this field, Il Etait Temps, is rated 183. That 7lb gap is a canyon in Grade 1 racing.

His 19-length demolition of the field in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown was a "routing." He didn't just win; he demoralised a high-class field, going with enthusiasm and drawing further clear at the finish. The "Top 3" Security: In his last five starts, Majborough has finished: 1st, 3rd, 2nd, 1st, 3rd. He has literally never finished outside the top three in his top-flight chasing career.

The Competition: Who Else is in the Mix?

For this 60/1 boost to land, Majborough only needs to cross the line in the first three. Looking at the field, it’s hard to see three horses beating him:

Il Etait Temps (5/1): A top-class operator and the Tingle Creek winner, but he had a heavy fall at Ascot last time out. Even if he’s 100% fit, Timeform still has him 7lbs behind the selection.

A fine jumper who travels strongly and won the Shloer Chase here in November. He’s the most likely to follow Majborough home, but unlikely to outstay him. Quilixios (10/1): He was running a huge race in this contest last year before falling at the last. He’s dangerous, but after a 364-day absence, he’s a massive question mark.

Timeform Analyst Verdict: "If Majborough can avoid mistakes... he'll be extremely hard to beat."

How to Claim the Sky Bet 60/1 Special

This offer is specifically for new customers looking to make a splash on Day Two. Here is the play:

Register: Sign up for a new Sky Bet account via the 60/1 Majborough promotion link. Deposit: Add a minimum of £5 to your account (remember to avoid Neteller or Skrill to stay eligible). The Bet: Place a maximum £1 bet on Majborough to finish in the Top 3 in the Champion Chase at the enhanced price. The Payday: If Majborough does what he has done in every single one of his Grade 1 chases and hits the frame, your £1 bet will return £60 in free bets.

The beauty of this is that it acts as the perfect "bankroll builder." You are using a horse that is odds-on to win the race, just to finish in the top three, to unlock £60 worth of ammunition for the rest of the Festival.

The Jumping Factor

The biggest threat to Majborough has always been his jumping—he nearly fell in the Arkle in 2025. However, his latest run at Leopardstown showed a horse that has finally found his rhythm, jumping with much more fluency. Even with a minor "clobber" at a fence, his sheer engine is usually enough to keep him in the podium spots.