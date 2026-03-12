Menu icon
Sky Bet's most popular multis at the Cheltenham Festival Day 3

Cheltenham Day Three: Turn £1 into £50 in Free Multiples with Sky Bet

St Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival is where stamina is tested to the limit. With the Ryanair Chase and the Stayers' Hurdle taking centre stage, the tactical focus shifts to the "Multi-Makers"—the short-priced stars and progressive handicappers that form the backbone of the day's most popular bets. To help you navigate a high-quality card, Sky Bet has launched a heavyweight "Bet & Get" offer designed specifically for multiple-bet enthusiasts.

By placing a single £1 qualifying bet, you can unlock £50 in free bets to use across the week’s racing multiples. Here is how to secure the bonus and a look at the accumulators currently trending with the punters for Day Three.

Sky Bet Multiples Offer

Bet £1 Get £50 in Free Bets

New customers only. Min £5 deposit. 5 x £10 free bet tokens. Multiples only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

How to Claim: The £1 to £50 Path

This offer is a "New Customer" exclusive, providing a significant bankroll to use on doubles, trebles, and accumulators across the remainder of the Festival.

  • Register: Sign up via the “£50 in free bets when you place a £1 bet” promotion link.
  • Deposit: Add a minimum of £5 to your account using a Debit Card.
  • Qualify: Place your very first bet of at least £1 on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater.
  • The Reward: Receive five £10 free bet tokens earmarked specifically for multiples (2+ selections).

Popular Day Three Multiples

The Thursday card is seeing massive volume on combinations involving the day's heavy hitters. Here are the five most popular multis currently being built on the Sky Bet site:

Multi Name Selections Popularity
The Banker Trio Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Fact To File 23,504 backed
The Stamina Monster Oldschool Outlaw, Regents Stroll, Kabral du Mathan, Supremely West, Jeriko du Reponet 12,275 backed
The Championship Four Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Teahupoo, Fact To File 10,625 backed
The Feature Treble Wodhooh, Teahupoo, Fact To File 2,681 backed
The Thursday Powerplay Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Fact To File, Supremely West 2,593 backed

Build your Cheltenham Multiples with £50 in Free Bets

Why the Punters are Backing These Picks

The data behind these popular selections points toward high-class performance and proven tactical versatility at Prestbury Park:

  • Fact To File (Ryanair): Timeform describes his Irish Gold Cup win as "imperious." He is a top-drawer chaser who looks a class above his rivals in this 2m 4f test.
  • Teahupoo (Stayers'): The defending champion is unbeaten in three starts this season and remains the standard-setter for consistency in the staying hurdle division.
  • Wodhooh (Mares' Hurdle): She arrives with a faultless unbeaten record this season. Timeform notes she has done everything asked of her with a clinical turn of foot.
  • Bambino Fever (Mares' Novices'): A highly progressive sort who impressed when winning at Fairyhouse. She has the scope to take another major step forward on this stage.
  • Supremely West (Pertemps): Highlighted as a primary handicap threat if recapturing his autumn form. He looks well-treated for this notoriously difficult puzzle.

Managing Your Free Bets

With five separate £10 free bet tokens, a smart strategy is to use two or three tokens on the "market leaders" multis shown above to target a solid return, and then use your remaining tokens to hunt for higher-odds value in the big-field handicaps like the Pertemps or the Kim Muir.

Please gamble responsibly. All odds are correct at the time of writing and are subject to change. Free bet tokens expire 7 days after they are credited. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

