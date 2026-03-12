Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

In a heart-warming result for the "old guard," the 11-year-old Home By The Lee secured a gritty victory in the 2026 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, holding off the late surge of the highly-touted Ballyburn.
Winner: Home By The Lee (40/1)
Joseph O'Brien's stalwart, running in his fifth consecutive Stayers' Hurdle, finally reached the winner's enclosure under JJ Slevin. Despite being ignored in the betting, his stamina proved decisive up the hill to claim the Grade 1 crown.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Home By The Lee
|40/1
|2nd
|Ballyburn
|6/1
|3rd
|Bob Olinger
|8/1
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £40 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER