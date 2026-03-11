Menu icon
Paddy Power Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 3 - Betfair Cheltenham Betting Offer

Paddy Power: The Thursday Powerplay for Cheltenham & The Football Crossover

Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival—traditionally St Patrick’s Thursday—is where stamina takes centre stage. With the Ryanair Chase and the Stayers' Hurdle anchoring a high-quality card at Prestbury Park, Paddy Power has curated a suite of offers designed to bridge the afternoon’s championship racing with the evening’s football action.

For those looking to maximise their value on Thursday, here is a breakdown of how Paddy Power is positioning its "Powerplay" package for Day Three.

1. The Fact To File Ryanair Special

Willie Mullins’ Fact To File is the name on everyone’s lips for the Ryanair Chase. After an "imperious" performance in the Irish Gold Cup, he arrives as the heavy 4/5 favourite, and Paddy Power is leaning into his star power.

  • The Offer: Back Fact To File to place in top 3 of the Ryanair Chase at 50/1.
  • The Strategy: This is a pure "Class Play." While Fact To File is the dominant force in the betting forecast, this 50/1 boost provides an astronomical price for a horse that Timeform describes as a "top-drawer chaser."

Ryanair Chase Boost

50/1 Fact To File to place in top 3

2. The Multi-Market "Power Package" (Bet £10, Get £50)

For punters who enjoy the challenge of the Festival’s big-field handicaps, Paddy Power is offering two distinct £50 bonus paths.

  • The Offer: Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Multis OR Football Bet Builders.
  • The Strategy (Multis): Thursday’s card features notoriously difficult puzzles like the Pertemps Network Final (16:40) and the Kim Muir (17:30). A £50 multis bankroll allows you to build "Each-Way Doubles" or "Lucky 15s" without dipping further into your own funds.
  • The Strategy (Football): After the final roar at Cheltenham, you can transition your interest to the evening’s football fixtures using the £50 Bet Builder bonus to hunt for value on the pitch.

FOOTBALL BET BUILDERS

Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Paddy Power: Why it Works for Thursday

Offer Feature Benefit for Punters
Market Dominance Targets the Day Three "Banker" (Fact To File) with a 50/1 boost.
Cross-Sport Utility The £50 Bet Builder offer is perfect for bridging the gap from racing to football.
Extra Place Security Paying 6 places in the Pertemps (16:40) provides market-leading each-way value.

