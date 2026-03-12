Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Meetmebythesea (9/1) provided jockey Ben Jones and trainer Ben Pauling with a memorable Cheltenham Festival victory, staying on powerfully to land the 2026 Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.
Winner: Meetmebythesea (9/1)
Carrying the iconic green and gold silks of JP McManus, Meetmebythesea travelled smoothly throughout before pulling clear of Gold Dancer after the final fence to secure the Grade 2 prize.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Meetmebythesea
|9/1
|2nd
|Gold Dancer
|25/1
|3rd
|Regent's Stroll
|5/1jf
|4th
|King Alexander
|20/1
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £40 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER