Paddy Power's most popular Cheltenham Festival multiples for day 3

Paddy Power's most popular Cheltenham Festival multiples for day 3

Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival—St Patrick’s Thursday—is here, and Paddy Power is turning up the heat with a massive Bet £10 Get £40 offer for new customers.

If you’re looking to join the thousands of punters already getting involved in today's stamina-sapping contests, here is how you can turn a £10 qualifying bet into £40 in free bets using the most popular multis currently lighting up the Paddy Power app.

🔥 The Most Popular Multis (Day 3)

These are the combinations being backed most by the Paddy Power community for Thursday. From short-priced bankers to massive five-fold "monsters," these are the horses leading the charge:

Popularity Selections
Top Pick (23,080 backed) Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Fact To File
The "Big Four" (14,392 backed) Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Teahupoo, Fact To File
The Monster Five (8,547 backed) Oldschool Outlaw, Regents Stroll, Kabral du Mathan, Supremely West, Jeriko du Reponet
Championship Triple (3,494 backed) Bambino Fever, Teahupoo, Fact To File
The Ladies Day Double Plus (2,347 backed) Bambino Fever, Teahupoo, Wodhooh

Paddy Power Cheltenham Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

New customers only. Promo code YHRCHW. Max stake £10. T&Cs apply. 18+.

💰 How the "Bet £10 Get £40" Works

This is a specific Cheltenham Festival welcome offer designed to give you extra ammunition for the final two days of the Festival.

  • Sign Up: Register a new account using the promo code YHRCHW.
  • Deposit: Add £10 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay.
  • Qualify: Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race today at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater.
  • Get Paid: Once your qualifying bet settles, Paddy Power will credit you with 4 x £10 free bets (£40 total) to use on further multiples, accumulators, or bet builders.

🏇 Day 3 Race Schedule & Key Contenders

If you're building your own multi, keep an eye on these key start times for today’s championship action:

  • 13:30 – Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Bambino Fever is a strong fancy)
  • 14:10 – Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Kabral du Mathan is seeing support)
  • 14:50 – Ryanair Chase (The imperious Fact To File is the one to beat)
  • 15:30 – Stayers' Hurdle (Defending champ Teahupoo leads the market)
  • 16:10 – Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (The unbeaten Wodhooh is the bankers' pick)
  • 16:50 – Pertemps Network Final (Supremely West is a popular handicap choice)

Ready for Thursday's Multis?

18+. New customers only. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Free bets valid for 30 days. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

