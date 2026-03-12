Paddy Power's most popular Cheltenham Festival multiples for day 3

Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival—St Patrick’s Thursday—is here, and Paddy Power is turning up the heat with a massive Bet £10 Get £40 offer for new customers.

If you’re looking to join the thousands of punters already getting involved in today's stamina-sapping contests, here is how you can turn a £10 qualifying bet into £40 in free bets using the most popular multis currently lighting up the Paddy Power app.

🔥 The Most Popular Multis (Day 3)

These are the combinations being backed most by the Paddy Power community for Thursday. From short-priced bankers to massive five-fold "monsters," these are the horses leading the charge:

Popularity Selections Top Pick (23,080 backed) Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Fact To File The "Big Four" (14,392 backed) Bambino Fever, Wodhooh, Teahupoo, Fact To File The Monster Five (8,547 backed) Oldschool Outlaw, Regents Stroll, Kabral du Mathan, Supremely West, Jeriko du Reponet Championship Triple (3,494 backed) Bambino Fever, Teahupoo, Fact To File The Ladies Day Double Plus (2,347 backed) Bambino Fever, Teahupoo, Wodhooh

💰 How the "Bet £10 Get £40" Works

This is a specific Cheltenham Festival welcome offer designed to give you extra ammunition for the final two days of the Festival.

Sign Up: Register a new account using the promo code YHRCHW .

Register a new account using the promo code . Deposit: Add £10 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay.

Add £10 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay. Qualify: Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race today at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater.

Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race today at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. Get Paid: Once your qualifying bet settles, Paddy Power will credit you with 4 x £10 free bets (£40 total) to use on further multiples, accumulators, or bet builders.

🏇 Day 3 Race Schedule & Key Contenders

If you're building your own multi, keep an eye on these key start times for today’s championship action:

13:30 – Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle ( Bambino Fever is a strong fancy)

– Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle ( is a strong fancy) 14:10 – Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase ( Kabral du Mathan is seeing support)

– Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase ( is seeing support) 14:50 – Ryanair Chase (The imperious Fact To File is the one to beat)

– Ryanair Chase (The imperious is the one to beat) 15:30 – Stayers' Hurdle (Defending champ Teahupoo leads the market)

– Stayers' Hurdle (Defending champ leads the market) 16:10 – Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (The unbeaten Wodhooh is the bankers' pick)

– Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (The unbeaten is the bankers' pick) 16:50 – Pertemps Network Final (Supremely West is a popular handicap choice)

