Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - 50/1 Fact To File to finish top 3 in the Ryanair - Paddy Power Cheltenham Betting Offers

Fact To File: The Flawless Ryanair King Set for Back-to-Back Glory

The Ryanair Chase is often the most tactical battle of the Cheltenham Festival, requiring a rare blend of high-end speed and resolute stamina. As we look towards Thursday's renewal, one horse stands out as a true titan of the division: Fact To File.

For those looking to capitalise on the Festival’s biggest star, Paddy Power is offering an incredible 50/1 for Fact To File to place in top 3 in the Ryanair Chase. Given he is the current 4/5 betting forecast favourite, this offer provides staggering value for a horse who has made winning at the highest level look routine.

Paddy Power Exclusive 50/1 Fact To File to finish top 3 in the Ryanair BACK FACT TO FILE AT 50/1 New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

A First-Rate Performance in the Irish Gold Cup

Fact To File arrives at Prestbury Park on the back of a truly "imperious" display in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. He dismissed a well-stocked field, including his previous conqueror Gaelic Warrior, by a comfortable 5 lengths.

Fluency and Power: He jumped and travelled with great fluency throughout the race, asserting his dominance from the final fence.

He jumped and travelled with great fluency throughout the race, asserting his dominance from the final fence. Elite Stamina: While he showed he could stay the 3-mile trip in the Gold Cup, Timeform notes he is at least as effective—if not better—at this slightly shorter Ryanair distance.

While he showed he could stay the 3-mile trip in the Gold Cup, Timeform notes he is at least as effective—if not better—at this slightly shorter Ryanair distance. Winning Habit: That victory marked another top-level success for a chaser who is quickly becoming the dominant force in the Mullins yard.

Timeform Analyst Verdict: "A top-drawer chaser with a peak level that very few horses in training can match."

Defending the Crown: A Flawless Festival Record

The primary reason Fact To File is so heavily fancied is his impeccable record at the Cheltenham Festival. He isn't just a contender; he is a defending champion who thrives on the unique challenge of the Cotswolds.

The 2025 Ryanair Masterclass: Twelve months ago, he produced what was described as a "flawless" performance to win this very race. He jumped and travelled superbly before dismantling the field to win by 9 lengths, so dominant that he was eased down late in the race.

Twelve months ago, he produced what was described as a "flawless" performance to win this very race. He jumped and travelled superbly before dismantling the field to win by 9 lengths, so dominant that he was eased down late in the race. The Broadway Success: His winning streak at the Festival began in 2024 when he "brushed his rivals aside" to win the Broadway (Brown Advisory) Novices' Chase on his first try at 3 miles.

His winning streak at the Festival began in 2024 when he "brushed his rivals aside" to win the Broadway (Brown Advisory) Novices' Chase on his first try at 3 miles. Versatility: He has proven himself on everything from "Good to Soft" to "Heavy" ground, meaning whatever the British weather produces, his class will likely shine through.

The Timeform Verdict: "The One to Beat"

Timeform’s technical analysis highlights Fact To File as the standout selection for Thursday. His ability to "stalk a pace" and then "seal the deal with a superb jump" makes him a nightmare for the opposition to pass.

With the 2025 winner Inothewayurthinkin having plenty to prove and other rivals like Banbridge and Jonbon needing to find significant improvement to reach his level, Fact To File is strongly fancied to go "back-to-back".

Secure the 50/1 Value Today

While the markets have him pinned as a dominant odds-on favourite, this Paddy Power 50/1 offer changes the game for punters. He is a "powerfully-built sort" with a "bright future" that is happening right now. For many, he is the banker of the week, and this enhanced price is the ultimate way to back a horse who simply looks in a league of his own.

Ryanair Chase Special 50/1 Fact To File to finish to 3 in the Ryanair CLAIM YOUR 50/1 BOOST

18+. New customers only. £10 qualifying deposit required. 50/1 offer max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.