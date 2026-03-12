Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

The 40/1 outsider White Noise produced a stunning performance to silence the punters in the 2026 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle, fending off the well-fancied Oldschool Outlaw in a thrilling finish to the Day 3 opener.
Winner: White Noise (40/1)
In one of the biggest shocks of the week so far, the K Bailey & M Nicholls trained mare showed incredible grit under Thomas Bellamy to stay ahead of the pack on the New Course.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|White Noise
|40/1
|2nd
|Oldschool Outlaw
|15/2
|3rd
|Place De La Nation
|28/1
