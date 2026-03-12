Betfair's most popular multiples for Cheltenham Festival Day 3

Betfair Multiples Special Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets CLAIM £30 BONUS New customers only. Min £10 stake on odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Cheltenham Day Three: The Trending Multis & How to Claim Betfair’s £30 Bonus

St Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival is traditionally the day of the stayers, where stamina is the ultimate currency. With the Ryanair Chase and the Stayers' Hurdle anchoring the card, Day Three is a prime hunting ground for the "Multi-Makers"—the dominant championship favourites and the plot-horses in the big-field handicaps.

To help you navigate the afternoon, Betfair has launched a specialist Festival offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets. This is designed for those looking to string together the day’s most popular selections for a high-value return from a small qualifying stake.

How to Claim: The £30 Multiples Path

This offer is a New Customer exclusive designed to give you three separate "free swings" at the Thursday card.

The Key Steps:

Sign Up: Open a new Betfair Sportsbook account. Ensure you use the promotional link to apply the Day Three promo code.

Deposit: Add a minimum of £10 to your account. Note: Use a Debit Card or Apple Pay; e-wallets like PayPal are typically excluded from this promotion.

Qualify: Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

The Reward: Once your qualifying bet settles, you will be awarded 3 x £10 free bets.

The Small Print: These tokens are specifically for Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders. They are valid for 30 days, and the free bet stake is not returned with any winnings.

Trending Day Three Multiples: The Popular Picks

With your free bets in hand, here are the trebles and accumulators currently seeing the most heat on the Betfair Sportsbook. These combinations blend championship class with handicap value.

The Favourites Multi (5/1)

Bambino Fever (13:30) | Wodhooh (16:10) | Fact To File (14:50)

The "Banker" play, featuring three of the most dominant form-picks on the Thursday card.

The Willie Mullins Multi (14/1)

Bambino Fever (13:30) | Jade de Grugy (16:10) | Ballyburn (14:50)

Trusting the Closutton maestro to assert his usual dominance across the championship races.

The Gordon Elliott Multi (28/1)

Oldschool Outlaw (13:30) | Wingmen (14:10) | Wodhooh (16:10)

A treble focused on the Cullentra House yard, featuring two progressive novices and the unbeaten Wodhooh.

The Jack Kennedy Multi (22/1)

Wodhooh (16:10) | Teahupoo (15:30) | Staffordshire Knot (13:30)

Following the Irish champion jockey on three of his primary championship and novice mounts.

The Green and Gold Multi (50/1)

Honesty Policy (14:10) | Fact To File (14:50) | Jeriko du Reponet (15:30)

A treble focused on the famous JP McManus silks, anchored by the Ryanair Chase favourite.

The Henry de Bromhead Multi (75/1)

Echoing Silence (13:30) | Slade Steel (14:50) | Bob Olinger (15:30)

Backing the Knockeen yard to continue their incredible Festival record with three classy operators.

The Afternoon Multi (40/1)

Teahupoo (15:30) | Supremely West (16:50) | Jeriko du Reponet (15:30)

A tactical treble designed to capture the core of the afternoon’s championship and handicap action.

The Cheltenham Multi (18/1)

Bambino Fever (13:30) | Regents Stroll (14:50) | Wodhooh (16:10)

Combining top-rated novices with established Festival class.

The Lucky Last Multi (60/1)

Fact To File (14:50) | Supremely West (16:50) | Waterford Whispers (17:30)

The final-flourish play, featuring the Ryanair banker and two well-handicapped plots to close the day.

Timeform Insight: Why These Selections?

The data behind these popular picks suggests they have the tactical profiles required for the unique challenges of St Patrick's Thursday:

Fact To File (Ryanair Chase): Described by Timeform as "imperious" after his Irish Gold Cup win. He produced a flawless performance twelve months ago and is the undisputed form-pick of the day.

Described by Timeform as "imperious" after his Irish Gold Cup win. He produced a flawless performance twelve months ago and is the undisputed form-pick of the day. Teahupoo (Stayers' Hurdle): The defending champion who is notoriously consistent and unbeaten in three starts this season. He is the clear "top of the tree" in the staying division.

The defending champion who is notoriously consistent and unbeaten in three starts this season. He is the clear "top of the tree" in the staying division. Wodhooh (Mares' Hurdle): Has been "faultless" so far, maintaining an unbeaten season record. Timeform gives her a confident vote to handle this step up in grade.

Has been "faultless" so far, maintaining an unbeaten season record. Timeform gives her a confident vote to handle this step up in grade. Bambino Fever (Mares' Novices'): Impressed at Fairyhouse and looks a highly progressive sort with plenty of scope to improve further in this Grade 2 contest.

Strategic Use of Your 3 Free Bets

With three separate £10 tokens, you can balance your risk across the day:

The Foundation: Use the first token on the 5/1 Favourites Multi. It is the most logical path to a return based on the afternoon’s short-priced leaders.

Use the first token on the 5/1 Favourites Multi. It is the most logical path to a return based on the afternoon’s short-priced leaders. The Jockey Play: Use the second on the 22/1 Jack Kennedy Multi. Following a top jockey in peak form is a classic Festival strategy.

Use the second on the 22/1 Jack Kennedy Multi. Following a top jockey in peak form is a classic Festival strategy. The Value Hunt: Use the final £10 on a higher-odds play like the 75/1 De Bromhead Multi. A £10 free bet on this would return £750 in cash (minus the stake) if the Knockeen yard strikes gold.

