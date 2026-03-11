Betfair Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers Day 3 - Betfair Cheltenham Betting Offers

Betfair Day Three Special Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets Claim £30 Offer → New customers only. Qualifying £10 bet required. £30 in free multi bets awarded upon settlement. T&Cs apply. 18+.

From the Gallops to the Multiples: Unlocking Betfair’s Day Three Value

While "St Patrick’s Thursday" is defined by the thunderous stamina of the Stayers' Hurdle, Day Three at the Cheltenham Festival requires a tactical approach from punters. As the championship races take centre stage, Betfair has positioned itself as the "Multiples Specialist," offering a package designed to help fans navigate a card featuring both short-priced superstars and wide-open handicaps.

Betfair’s Day Three strategy is built around the "Multi" bet, providing a path to turn the afternoon’s big favourites into a high-value return.

1. The Multiples Specialist: Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets

For those looking to build a bankroll across the seven-race card, Betfair’s core sign-up offer is tailored specifically for the "Multiples" and "Accumulator" markets.

The Offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Multiples.

Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Multiples. The Reward: Once your qualifying £10 bet settles, you are awarded free bet tokens to use exclusively on Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders.

Once your qualifying £10 bet settles, you are awarded free bet tokens to use exclusively on Multiples, Accumulators, or Bet Builders. The Strategy: Thursday is the spiritual home of the "Championship Double." This offer provides the "free swings" needed to take on the trickier races on the card. Rather than risking your own capital on high-variance handicaps, this structure allows you to use your bonuses to hunt for a big-priced return on trebles and accumulators.

2. Applying the Value: The "St Patrick’s Thursday" Treble

The "Day Three Bankers" for many are the dual-force of Fact To File in the Ryanair Chase and Teahupoo in the Stayers' Hurdle. While both are strong favourites in the standard markets, the Betfair offer provides a way to link them with a handicap selection for a significantly enhanced potential payout.

Using a "Free Multi" token to build a Thursday Treble allows you to combine class with value:

Leg 1: Fact To File to win the Ryanair Chase (14:50). Timeform describes his recent form as "imperious."

Fact To File to win the Ryanair Chase (14:50). Timeform describes his recent form as "imperious." Leg 2: Teahupoo to win the Stayers' Hurdle (15:30). The defending champion is unbeaten this season.

Teahupoo to win the Stayers' Hurdle (15:30). The defending champion is unbeaten this season. Leg 3: Supremely West in the Pertemps Network Final (16:40).

By linking two "bankers" with a well-treated handicap horse, you can leverage the short prices of the favourites to drive a much larger return from a free bet stake.

3. The Each-Way Safety Net: Enhanced Place Terms

Betfair is providing crucial support for each-way bettors in the day’s most competitive handicaps, offering extra breathing room in races where the field sizes often lead to unpredictable finishes.

The Offer: Paying 5 Places (instead of 4) in the 14:10 Jack Richards Novices' Chase, the 16:40 Pertemps Network Final, and the 17:20 Kim Muir.

Paying 5 Places (instead of 4) in the 14:10 Jack Richards Novices' Chase, the 16:40 Pertemps Network Final, and the 17:20 Kim Muir. The Reward: Payouts on the place portion of each-way bets at 1/5 odds for the first five horses home.

Payouts on the place portion of each-way bets at 1/5 odds for the first five horses home. The Strategy: Having that 5th place spot is vital for horses like Prends Garde A Toi in the Kim Muir, allowing you to back horses with "every chance" of hitting the frame even if they are narrowly denied in a crowded finish.

Betfair Day Three Checklist

Offer Type Requirement Best For... The Multi Specialist £10 qualifying bet Punters building trebles and "Lucky 15" accumulators. The Each-Way Edge Selected races (14:10, 16:40, 17:20) Navigating big-field Thursday handicaps.

Please gamble responsibly. All odds and offers are subject to terms and conditions. New customers only. 18+. For more information and support, visit BeGambleAware.org.