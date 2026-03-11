Menu icon
Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers, Betting Deals and Free Bets - the best offers from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet - Day 3

Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers, Betting Deals and Free Bets - the best offers from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet - Day 3

Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Betting Offers: Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair

The roar of the opening days may be behind us, but "St Patrick’s Thursday" at Cheltenham ups the ante with a legendary test of stamina on the turf and a massive schedule of European football providing a high-octane backdrop.

Day Three is traditionally the stayers' showcase, headlined by the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase. This year, the focus is squarely on the dual-force of Teahupoo and Fact To File. With a heavy slate of football fixtures also on the horizon, the UK’s leading bookmakers have tailored their offers to bridge the gap between the Cotswolds and the penalty box.

Sky Bet: The Specialist for Flexibility and Place Value

Sky Bet has built its Day Three strategy around statistical security and choice. Whether you are a racing purist, a football fan, or an accumulator enthusiast, they have carved out specific pots of value for the Thursday card.

Teahupoo Top 3 Special

50/1 Teahupoo to finish in the Top 3

CLAIM 50/1 HERE

Sky Bet is also leading the market on handicaps, paying 6 Places in the Jack Richards (14:10), the Pertemps (16:40), and the Kim Muir (17:30).

Paddy Power: The Heavyweight Crossover King

Paddy Power is leaning into the "Big Match" energy of Thursday. Their offers are designed to maximise returns for those who believe the class acts of the afternoon will deliver, while providing a bankroll boost for the evening’s football.

Paddy Power Boost

50/1 Fact To File to finish top 3 in the Ryanair

BACK FACT TO FILE 50/1

New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair: The Multiples & Each-Way Specialist

Betfair has focused its Day Three value on the Multiples market, appealing to punters who enjoy constructed bets and consistent each-way terms across the trickier handicaps.

Betfair Multis

Bet £10, Get £30 in Multis

Claim £30 Offer →

New customers only. £30 in free bets awarded upon qualifying bet. T&Cs apply.

Strategic Summary: Which Bookie Suits Your Thursday?

If you want to... Then consider...
Back the Stayers' favourite with a "Place" cushion Sky Bet (50/1 Teahupoo Top 3)
Back the Ryanair "Banker" at a massive win price Paddy Power (50/1 Fact To File Top 3)
Maximise each-way safety in the big handicaps Sky Bet (Paying 6 Places in three races)
Turn a small football bet into a large racing multi Paddy Power (Bet £10 Get £50 on Bet Builders)
Build a multis bankroll with simple terms Betfair (Bet £10 Get £30)

A Note on Responsible Play:

The Cheltenham Festival is a high-variance event. While these price boosts represent significant market value, no outcome is certain. Always set your limits before the first race and ensure you are only wagering what you can afford to lose.

New customers only. 18+. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

