All Free Bets
Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets - Stayers' Hurdle and Ryanair Chase Day Day - Bet £20 Get £60 - Sky Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer

The Day Three Cheltenham Tactical Guide: Maximising Your £60 in Free Bets

St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham is a true test of staying power, featuring the iconic Stayers' Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase. With seven high-class contests to navigate, the Sky Bet 'Bet £20, Get £60 in horse racing multis free bets' offer is the ultimate tool to maintain interest from the first roar to the final handicap[cite: 4].

By placing your initial £20 qualifying stake on the opening race, you unlock 6 x £10 free bet tokens. This provides you with a flexible bankroll to deploy across an afternoon defined by short-priced superstars and wide-open betting heats.

Here is how to play your Day Three card using Timeform’s expert analysis and the Sky Bet bonus structure.

Race 1: Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (1:30)

The Play: Your £20 Qualifying Bet

To unlock your six £10 free bet tokens, place your qualifying stake here. Timeform’s View: Bambino Fever (4/1) ticks plenty of boxes following her impressive win at Fairyhouse[cite: 44]. While Oldschool Outlaw (6/1) is the only horse to have beaten her and looks a dangerous rival, the selection has the scope to improve further[cite: 45]. Placing your qualifier here ensures your bonus bankroll is ready for the championship races to follow.

Sky Bet Exclusive

£60 in free bets when you place a £20 bet

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bets expire after 7 days. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Race 2: Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:10)

The Play: Free Bet 1 (£10)

With the qualifying bet settled, use your first £10 token on this progressive handicap. Timeform’s View: Jordans Cross (17/2) is the primary recommendation. He is a highly progressive sort who earmarked himself for this contest when winning a key trial over course and distance in January[cite: 49, 50, 51]. With Sky Bet paying 6 places in this race, using a free bet on an upwardly mobile novice is a smart tactical move[cite: 37].

Race 3: Ryanair Chase (2:50)

The Play: Free Bet 2 (£10)

The first of the day's features. Timeform’s View: Fact To File (4/5) was imperious when winning the Irish Gold Cup and is strongly fancied to go back-to-back in this race to add a sixth top-level success to his CV[cite: 60]. He produced a flawless performance twelve months ago and remains the one to beat. Using a free bet on the day's "banker" is a pragmatic way to seek a return.

Race 4: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3:30)

The Play: Free Bet 3 (£10)

The distance championship of the week. Timeform’s View: While the unbeaten Teahupoo (11/4) is a formidable opponent, last year's decisive victor Bob Olinger (9/1) looks the value call[cite: 57]. He showed a superior turn of foot to Teahupoo on the run-in last year[cite: 57]. With Sky Bet offering 4 places here, a free bet on the defending champion offers great each-way potential[cite: 39].

Race 5: Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4:10)

The Play: Free Bet 4 (£10)

Timeform’s View: With the absence of the division's usual stars, Wodhooh (4/5) gets a confident vote to maintain her unbeaten season record[cite: 53]. She has met with defeat just once over hurdles so far, and this looks like a prime opportunity for her to secure a Festival victory[cite: 53].

Race 6: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (4:50)

The Play: Free Bet 5 (£10)

Handicaps are the ideal hunting ground for free bets, especially with 6 places on offer[cite: 41]. Timeform’s View: Supremely West (8/1) is well-treated if recapturing his October form and is the primary selection[cite: 63]. However, Kikijo (16/1) has been kept fresh for this after two wins late in 2025 and is second choice[cite: 64]. A £10 free bet on a double-figure price like Kikijo is a classic "shrewd operator" move.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer

£60 Free Bets for a £20 Stake

CLAIM OFFER HERE

Race 7: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5:30)

The Play: Free Bet 6 (£10)

The final contest of the afternoon for amateur riders. Timeform’s View: Prends Garde A Toi (16/1) is preferred after returning to form when making the frame at Punchestown last month[cite: 68]. In a race where Sky Bet is again paying 6 places, using your final free bet on a proven stayer with place prospects is a fitting way to conclude your Thursday card[cite: 42].

