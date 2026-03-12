Ryanair Chase Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Heart Wood (9/2) produced a performance of immense bravery to land the 2026 Ryanair Chase, fending off the persistent challenge of the odds-on favourite Jonbon in a pulsating finish on St Patrick's Thursday.
Winner: Heart Wood (9/2)
In a race that lived up to its billing as a tactical masterpiece, Heart Wood took up the running and refused to be headed. Despite Jonbon's late surge, the Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old found another gear under Rachael Blackmore to secure the Grade 1 title.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Heart Wood
|9/2
|2nd
|Jonbon
|2/1f
