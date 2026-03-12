Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Result - Cheltenham Festival Results Today 2026

Wodhooh (5/6f) justified heavy market support to land the 2026 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, providing favourite backers with a much-needed victory on St Patrick's Thursday.
Winner: Wodhooh (5/6f)
The class act of the field showed her quality under pressure, fending off a sustained challenge from Jade De Grugy to secure another Grade 1 title for her connections.
Full Finishing Order
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Wodhooh
|5/6f
|2nd
|Jade De Grugy
|2/1
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Bet £10 Get £40 Free BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER